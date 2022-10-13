Home cinema: what to watch during October, on Amazon, Star +, Paramount + and Apple TV

>THE NATION>shows>Cinema

The arrival of a new month marks the debut of numerous feature films that are incorporated into the main platforms of streaming. A title starring Ewan McGregor Y Ethan Hawkethe new piece of Lena Dunhama dramatic story with Leonardo SbaragliaY the landing of one of the most important Argentine films of recent times are part of the October menu.

The Serie Girls It allowed its creator and protagonist, Lena Dunham, to establish herself as one of the most talented voices of her generation. Through her gaze, the director is able to provide a layer of honesty to her stories and much of that is what happens in this film, Catherine, Called Birdy. Here the action takes place at the end of the 13th century, in a small English town. Lady Catherine (Bella Ramsey), better known as Birdy, is a young woman from a humble family, whose father (played by the great Andrew Scott) wishes to obtain great fortunes by means of an arranged marriage, with some prince of good position.

For her part, the protagonist does not intend to obey that mandate and always manages to reject any candidate that her father tries to impose on her. For this reason, Birdy clashes again and again with her family, although the appearance of a new suitor with evil intentions will end up making the young woman’s father think twice before marrying her daughter to anyone. . Thanks to a tone of humor that borders on the absurd and the all-terrain charisma of actress Bella Ramsey, Catherine, Called Birdy reveals itself as an ingenious story about the importance of rebelling against some (rusty) family mandates.

Now available on Amazon Prime Video.

This is an unmissable event for lovers of James Bond in the movies. Since the premiere of dr no in 1962 and up to the present, there have been more than twenty feature films starring the most famous spy in the world. And in this documentary, the director Matt Whitecross takes an in-depth look at the music of this saga, which spans six decades on the big screen. For an hour and a half, The Sound of 007 features spoken word testimonials from key franchise figures and authoritative music personalities . In this way, artists of the stature of Daniel Craig, Paul McCartney, Nancy Sinatra, Michael Caine, Naomie Harris, Hans Zimmer, Tina Turner, Reggie Watts Y Barbara Broccoliamong many others.

The sound of 007 is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

There were many movies that adapted the story of Romeo and Julietbut none of them dared to shift the focus of the action, to portray Rosalina, one of the satellite figures of that work. She is the ex-girlfriend of Romeo, who is briefly mentioned in the original piece, but here she becomes the big star. When Rosalinekaitlyn dever) discovers that her beloved Romeo (Kyle Allen) is in love with another woman (a certain Juliet –Elizabeth Merced-), she will go out of her way to boycott that relationship. Without any hesitation, the young woman will not hesitate to use any type of strategy with the intention of fulfilling her objective, which is to get Romeo back.

Rosaline is a disruptive approach to the recognized piece of William Shakespearewith a fun proposal that turns a historically minor character into the great figure of history. Minnie Driver, Bradley Whitford Y Sean Teale complete the cast of this rereading of the Shakespearean classic.

Available from October 14 by Star +.

Although it was initially scheduled to be released in theaters in Argentina, its release was lifted. And in this scenario, the streaming became the only possible refuge for Cyranothe last film of the great Joe Wright ( director of pride and prejudice, Y Atonement, desire and sin). Peter Dinklage he puts himself in the shoes of the protagonist of the title, who through his prodigious prose decides to help Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) to obtain the love of Roxanne (Haley Bennett) without revealing that he also loves the same woman. Making this story a musical, Wright says that the original work “is one of the most famous love triangles ever written, although with this film I wanted to create something completely new”, and concludes: “This piece has a very romantic and extravagant atmosphere. After seeing it, I hope that audiences will leave the theater with a renewed sense of love and beauty.”

Cyrano will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting October 14.

Director Ariel Winogradresponsible for popular titles such as mom went on a trip either The theft of the centurypresents a new feature film starring Leonardo Sbaraglia. In Managerthe story revolves around Álvaro, a disgraced marketing manager, who is looking for the million dollar idea that will allow him to recover a lost glory. And faced with the request of his superiors to lead an attractive television sales campaign, he comes up with an attractive but risky strategy: very close to the World Cup in Russia, the premise was to return the money to customers for the purchase of a television set. TV, in case Argentina did not qualify. This leads the character to a true chaos of forecasts and probabilities, where he flirts with success, but also with the possible fall of the company he works for.

About this project, Winograd expressed: “After The theft of the century I find myself again with the opportunity to tell another curious true story of the Argentines in the cinema. This time, a famous advertising case that I followed day by day at the time and that I am now going to reconstruct from the inside, bringing to light the most surprising and fun details of this saga that we all saw on television. The cast of the film is completed Cecilia Dopazo, Carla Peterson, Martin Piroyanski, Luis Luque, Marco Antonio Caponi, Nacho Saralegui Y Marina Bellatti. On the other hand, it should be noted that Manager is the first original production of Paramount+ for Argentina.

Available from October 20 by Paramount +.

Rodrigo Garcia is a director linked mostly to television and in his career he directed episodes for important series such as In Treatment, The Affair and even the recent Saint Avoid. During this month his new film arrives, Raymond & Ray. Written by García himself, here the plot revolves around two half-brothers, who meet again to attend their father’s funeral. Ray (Ethan Hawke) and Raymond (Ewan McGregor) don’t have much in common, except for a terrible bond with a father figure, who never knew how to establish a solid emotional bond with either of them. For this reason, the death of that father places them before the pain of an unhappy past, with which they must make peace. But far from solemnity, the story is presented in a relaxed way, appealing to humor and relying on the enormous chemistry that Hawke and McGregor show on screen. Raymond & Ray is one of the most attractive proposals of the month, and together with the leading actors, there is also Maribel Verdu, Vondie Curtis-Hall Y sophie okonedo.

Available on Apple TV starting October 21.

Although these days it enjoys a well-deserved role in movie theaters, the debut of Argentina 1985 in the streaming It is still one of the big news of the month. Amazon Prime Videowho participated in the production of this film, ensured the arrival of this title in his catalog, just three weeks after its theatrical release (a decision that sparked controversy on the local billboard).

Ricardo Darin Y Peter Lanzani embody Julio Strassera Y Luis Moreno Ocampo respectively, who faced the immense challenge of carrying out the trial of the boards. Since its premiere last September 3 at the Venice Film Festival, this feature film by Santiago Miter It did not stop receiving numerous accolades and recognitions, which positioned it as one of the most important films of 2022, in the local and international market.

Argentina 1985 will be available on Amazon Prime Video, starting October 21.

