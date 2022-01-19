Home delivery, Glovo acquires the Palermo-based company Socialfood

The Palermo food delivery company Socialfood has been acquired by Glovo Italia, the multi-category home delivery platform present in over 450 cities. Giovanni Imburgia and Guglielmo Brino, founders of the company, founded in 2013 which today has over 300 restaurants as partners, have signed the agreement. “This acquisition allows us to become – comments Elisa Pagliarani, general manager of Glovo Italia – the first delivery platform in Sicily and Southern Italy and to significantly expand the number of restaurants we work with in this area. In a few years, Socialfood has managed to be among the protagonists of food delivery in these territories thanks to the important ecosystem that it has managed to create not only in Palermo and Catania, but also in Bari. We aim to continue on this path, strengthening – continues Pagliarani – on the one hand the offer in the squares where we are already present and on the other hand to enrich it with all the additional services that Glovo provides “.

The operation includes several phases that will bring the Sicilian company under the sole Glovo brand. Until then, the Socialfood platform will remain active. Glovo has revolutionized the way people consume, offering them the possibility to buy, collect and send any product in a short time within the same city: from restaurant food to grocery shopping, from flowers to toys, from beauty products. up to the books for the beginning of the school year. “This characteristic of ours – concludes Pagliarani – has allowed us in 2021 to become a reference point for services such as shopping delivery, which recorded a growth of 400%. A trend that is continuing even now, because it responds to the new habits of consumers who want convenience and immediacy “.

Thanks to the distribution in the nerve centers of the city of urban warehouses, with the same ease with which you order from a restaurant, customers can receive last minute shopping at home: a basket of products that save the dinner organized without notice and, in the meantime , add breakfast milk or kitchen paper forgotten in the last shopping cart. At the moment Glovo has already opened 14 urban warehouses in Italy, one of which in Palermo.