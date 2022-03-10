Home drug dealer … with Covid – Chronicle

by Dario Crippa They saw him drive around, stop for a few minutes in front of some homes, then leave again. He was delivering something, bringing drugs to his clients. Except that in addition to being an inveterate drug dealer, he was also positive at Covid. Damn “sense” of duty … so to speak. As part of the surveillance and control of the territory carried out by the agents of the Monza and Brianza Police Headquarters, in the late evening of last Thursday, personnel of the Mobile Squad arrested a Moroccan citizen of 25, irregular on the national territory, because he was found in possession of numerous doses of cocaine ready for sale. Two patrols of the Flying Squad around 9 pm, passing through the streets of the San Rocco district in Monza, notice a Renault Clio car driven by a person. The car is proceeding at reduced speed, stops at some house numbers, and then resumes driving. The agents become unsuspected and then decide to proceed with the control of the man. They stop him, qualify as police officers and invite him to get out of the vehicle. In response, the man engages the reverse gear and collides with one of the police service cars in an attempt to open a passage for escape. He won’t make it. The cold blood of the agents prevents him. Failing in his intent, the driver gets out and even engages in a fight with the agents who still manage to block him. A search reveals that in the car, at the gearbox, there are 11 heat-sealed doses of cocaine. Ready for sale and delivery to customers, who evidently ordered the drug by appointment at home. On the man, subjected to personal forfeiture, then emerge a few hundred euros divided into banknotes of various denominations, especially small, (5, 10 and 20 euros), considered by the investigators to be the likely proceeds of the dealing activity. Following the scuffle, the policemen had to go to the …