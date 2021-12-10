Home, energy class: how much does it cost to improve it? The jobs to be done and the bonuses to be exploited

The importance of the energy class

Improving the energy class of a building is one of the objectives of those who own properties or those who buy them. Also because the new standards for the energy requalification of buildings that the EU Commission will propose on 14 December in the revision of the Energy performance building directive (Epbd) provide for a more stringent certification, which will be mandatory for buildings to be to build, to be restored, but also in the event of a sale or rental renewal. As Francesca Basso explained on the Courier service, according to the latest draft (but changes are still possible), Article 9, which establishes the performance standards of buildings, provides in paragraph 1 the obligation for Member States to ensure that from 2027 public buildings belong to the F (therefore nothing more G than the worst) and from 2030 they will have to go up another step to class E. Residential buildings, that is houses and apartments, will have to return at least to class F from 1 January 2030 and rise to class E at least from 2033 (see here the 10 energy classifications).

Improving the energy class of a building is a complex procedure in which many elements contribute (from the geographical and climatic position of the building to the structure of the same, from the type of intervention up to the standards to be met in case you want to benefit from the bonuses insured by the State to whom restructures). So let’s try to see the costs of a renovation that improves the energy class of an apartment and what bonuses can help from an economic point of view. But beware: these are examples that are not meant to be exhaustive. The last word always belongs to a qualified technician.

