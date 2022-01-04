Home furnishing 2022: the 5 January trends

Sometimes a few glances at the projects of architects and interior designers are enough to find the right ideas for furnishing a home in 2022. Every month we collect the suggestions and trends that have emerged in interior design, together with a selection of objects to decorate the rooms we live in.

Leafing through the images of the interiors, solutions emerge that, with declensions And interpretations different, sometimes they enter the common taste. Sometimes it comes to small complements or provisions of furnishings that last the time of a season, other times they are proposals that can mark the style for many years.

Wave furniture

They may seem just a habit but it is not so: furniture without corners, or rather with curved shapes, are a tool to soften environments where the orthogonality is too strong. They add a feeling of softness as happens with upholstery. Also for this reason they are refined lines in the kitchen where the edges, between counters and wall units are always many.

An aesthetic that certainly finds many sides among the new materials such as resins, but which can also find expression in certain furnishings of the ‘900, as well as in the profiles designed with cannetted surfaces. But to find the right curves you don’t have to look at important elements: sometimes shelves are enough.

Tufting, soft fabrics and social crafts

The pleasure of those soft fabrics resulting from tufting is nothing new. Originally they were carpets then the applications have multiplied especially in the last year when this technique has become very popular for two reasons: on the one hand the availability of guns to carry out tufting without complicated hand work and, consequently, a popularity thanks to social networks where the more or less amateur jobs published are counted.

And with this diffusion it has also become normal to find examples of fabrics used as decoration on the walls or as frames for mirrors. But even more, there are different designs, from naturally inspired patterns to the most pop and iconic shapes. And of course many ‘new artisans’ who offer the possibility of making designs on request.

It is no mystery that the relationship with the home gained during the pandemic has made the presence of plants in the home even more appreciated. But to recreate the feeling of a green corner, a fundamental element is the presence of small trees or large tropical species.

A choice that can also replace the presence of corners full of vases and plants typical of those who love jungle style: a single important specimen is enough. It will be easier to care for and even become attached to.

Plants such as Ficus lyrata, Ficus elastica, Schefflera arboricola, Monstera, Alocasia, Ficus alii, Dracaena marginata, Pachira aquatica, Kenzia, Banano, despite having different shapes, with their dimensions they capture the scene, create backgrounds and, if necessary, they know also be in a group.

Surely the hanging shelving systems are a great way to take advantage of small spaces and optimize the storage capacity of the walls of the house. But they can also become a decorative choice designed to take the place of frames.

The characteristic of the hanging bookcases is that they do not rest on the floor: on the one hand it allows you to occupy the walls where there are large furnishings such as the sofa or the bed, on the other hand they can be used to take the position that is usually intended for frames. medium or large.

Even if the neutral and natural tones will never fade, it is equally true that even the colors on the walls of the house are increasingly becoming a tool to bring a touch of personality and character. Among the most interesting colors we find the ‘digital lavender’, “a key tone for 2023, calm and regenerating, it looks good in real life as well as in the most futuristic renderings” says the American trend forecaster Lisa White, who anticipates the next trends by announcing the arrival of the colors borrowed from the computer screen.

This shade also comes close to what was elected Color of the Year by Pantone: the Very Peri , shade of blue tending to purple and with a hint of red, which has its roots in the digital world. A lively and joyful choice, which encourages imagination and creativity capable of daring ».

