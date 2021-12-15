Home, here is the EU plan for energy efficiency. From 2030 the most polluting from class G to F, the new zero emissions

Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Commission presented its eagerly awaited legislative proposals dedicated to energy efficiency in public and private buildings here in Brussels on Wednesday 15 December.

The goal is to drastically reduce the harmful emissions of a particularly polluting sector. The package is part of the “Fit for 55” environmental policy which aims to reduce CO₂ by 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 data.

From 2030 onwards, new private buildings must not produce harmful emissions (the date for public buildings is brought forward to 2027). In concrete terms, it means that “the buildings will have to consume little energy, be powered by renewable sources as much as possible, and will not have to emit carbon emissions from fossil fuels locally”, explains the Commission in the documentation just published.

The new minimum standards

Community proposals also introduce new minimum standards. The goal is to improve energy efficiency, classified according to a scale, from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient). In this regard, Brussels proposes that the 15% of the worst performing building stock in each member country should move from class G to class F by 2027 and to class E by 2030 for public and non-residential buildings. instead they will have until 2030 to bring their certificate to level F and until 2033 to bring it to class E.

No sanctions

The Commission did not deem it necessary to introduce penalties (such as rental restrictions) in the event of non-renovation, denying an alleged squeeze that rained down from Brussels and circulated in the Italian press in recent days. According to articles 9 and 31 of the proposed directive, any choice will be left to governments. In France, for example, a law passed in August provides that owners will not be able to increase rents from 2022 and rent them from 2025 for the most energy-intensive homes.