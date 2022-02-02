Home: in the US it can be bought with bitcoin mortgages

Mortgages guaranteed by Bitcoin, or in general by cryptocurrencies, arrive from the States. To buy a house, the fintech company Milo offers the possibility of obtaining cryptographic mortgages by pledging digital assets.

Bitcoin as a guarantee

The speed with which the way of managing money is changing, increasingly oriented towards digital initiatives, is multiplying opportunity to use bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to buy goods and properties.

Milo CEO Josip Rupena believes that:

Customers expect us to come up with innovative solutions to extend credit to millions of large consumers. There are countless stories of people buying property with Bitcoin proceeds only to see it rise in value and be worth millions more.

How Bitcoin mortgages work

The clients of the fintech company will be able to use their Bitcoins to obtain 30-year mortgages with low interest rates and to finance up to 100% of the purchase of their home. The bitcoins will be immobilized, but will remain the property of the customer.

Among the main advantages is the speed of obtaining the loanor compared to traditional channels.

Fintech focuses on bitcoin

This is not a real novelty in the crypto world. At the end of 2021, another American fintech proposed Bitcoin-based secured mortgages to buy a house.

Ledn is a financial company created for the storage and safekeeping of digital assets and offers digital asset loans. In the third quarter of 2021, it reached a total volume of assets under management of $ 1.7 billion.

The company’s proposal is to get fiat cash loans using bitcin as collateral. In this way, customers can benefit from the increase in the value of the property over time, but also from the digital asset used to obtain the mortgage loan. In fact, the company guarantees that the collateral structure was designed to reduce the impact of bitcoin’s volatility.

Bitcoin, is it worth investing now?

Bitcoin is trying to recover after the deep decline that saw its value halve in less than two months.

According to Goldman Sachs experts, the huge popularity the cryptocurrency industry has gained in recent months is not necessarily reflected in a rise in prices. Indeed, bitcoin and other digital currencies are likely to become increasingly correlated with other macro assets, such as oil and tech stocks, reducing the benefits of diversification.

However, the drawdown of bitcoin does not scare industry experts who recall five other strong declines from 2011 to today, with an average loss of 77% from the peak. Just in 2011 Bitcoin lost 93% of its value.

In the last few days, Bitcoin has risen to test the exponential average at 20 sessions, at around $ 39,400. A win on this benchmark could favor a more convincing recovery towards the 44900 area, the mid-January peak, and go as far as testing $ 50,000, a 50% retracement of the downside from records at $ 68,500. The return below the 37500 area would change the prospects again, sending new signs of weakness that risk bringing prices back to last year’s lows in the 29500/30000 area.

(Claudia Cervi)