Home loan with law 104, subsidized up to 350 thousand euros: list of banks

Home loan with law 104 in 2022 with the home ceiling with priority for young couples, families with the disabled and large families.

The home plafond it allows, through participating banks, to access mortgage loans for the purchase or renovation of a property, at advantageous conditions.

The so-called “home loan with law 104“Is fine while stocks last and a mortgage can be granted up to 100 thousand euros for renovations; as far as 250 thousand euros for the purchase of residential properties; as far as 350 thousand euros for joint restructuring interventions with energy efficiency interventions and property purchase.

Home loan with law 104: what possibilities

A Reader asked the following question: “Hi, I am 100% disabled and with 104 paragraph 3, article 3, I wanted to know if there are concessions regarding the internal restructuring with the 110% Superbonus, or, if I can ask for a mortgage with a home ceiling? Can you give me more information please?“

As explained in our previous article, there is the possibility of accessing regional contributions for the removal of architectural barriers: “Law 104: renovation of the bathroom even without ISEE, the bonus is immediate”. Furthermore, the 2022 budget law introduced the new bonus barriers equal to 75% of the expenditure incurred. This bonus is granted for interventions aimed at removing architectural barriers, such as the installation of stair lifts, ramps, etc.

Fixed or floating interest rate up to 30 years

With reference to the mortgage with law 104, as explained above, it is possible for those who have a disabled family member in the family unit. And it is also planned for the renovation of the building up to 100,000 euros.

The rate applied is fixed or variable according to needs and the loan has a duration of ten years for restructuring; twenty years for the purchase of properties with or without renovation; twenty or thirty years for the purchase of a property with or without renovation.

To apply for the home purchase loan facilitated by law 104 through the Plafond casa, you must contact the banks adhering to the ABI Convention.

Contracting banks list

List updated to January 18, 2022:

√ Banca Nazionale del Lavoro SpA

√ Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA

√ Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

√ Banco di Credito P.Azzoaglio SpA

√ Banca di Credito Popolare SCPA

√ Banca di Piacenza SCPA

√ Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese SPA

√ Cassa di Ravenna SPA: Banco di Lucca and del Tirreno SPA – Banca di Imola SPA

√ Banca dell’Alta Murgia Credito Cooperativo SC

√ Bcc di Buccino and the Cilento Municipalities SC

√ Credit Coop.Vo Romagnolo – Bcc Di Cesena and Gatteo – SC

√ Banca Centro-Credito Cooperativo Toscana-Umbria Soc.Cooperativa

√ Banca di Credito Cooperativo Di Napoli SCPA

√ Credito Cooperativo Del Cilento, Vallo Di Diano and Lucania – Banca 2021 – Cooperative Society

√ Bank of Cooperative Credit Della Valle Del Trigno SC

√ Cassa di Trento, Lavis, Mezzocorona and Valle Di Cembra – Cooperative Credit Bank – Cooperative Society

√ Banco Fiorentino – Mugello Impruneta Signa CC – SC

√ Banca di Credito Cooperativo Brianza E Laghi SC

√ Bcc Campania Centro – Cassa Rurale Ed Artigiana SC

√ Banca Cambiano 1884 SPA

√ Abruzzese Cooperative Credit Bank – Cappelle sul Tavo SC

√ Banca Alpi Marittime Cooperative Credit Carru ‘SCPA

√ Credit Cooperative Valdarno Fiorentino Banca Di Cascia SC

√ Western Romagna Cooperative Credit Bank SC

√ Cooperative Credit Bank of Castiglione Messer Raimondo and Pianella SCARL

√ Cooperative Credit Bank of Cherasco SC 8491 Banco Marchigiano Credito Cooperativo

√ Cooperative Credit Bank Dell’Oglio E Del Serio SC

√ BCC of Alba, Langhe, Roero and Del Canavese SC

√ Credito Cooperativo Ravenna, Forlivese And Imolese SC

√ Cooperative Credit Bank of Gaudiano Di Lavello SC

√ Banca di Pisa and Fornacette Credito Cooperativo SCPA

√ Banca del Veneto Centrale – Cooperative Credit – Soc. Coop.

√ Banca di Credito Cooperativo Di Ostra E Morro D’alba SC

√ FRIULOVEST Banca – Cooperative Credit – SC

√ Centromarca Banca – Cooperative Credit Di Treviso and Venice SCPA

√ Banca di Ripatransone and Del Fermano – Cooperative Credit – SC

√ Cassa Rurale ed Artigiana di Rivarolo Mantovano (Mantua) Credito Cooperativo SC

√ Cooperative Credit Bank of the Roman Province SC

√ BANCATER – Credito Cooperativo Fvg SC

√ Cassa Rurale – Banca di Credito Cooperativo Di Treviglio – SC

√ Cooperative Credit Bank of San Giovanni Rotondo SC

√ Etruscan lands of Valdichiana and Di Maremma CCSC

√ Cooperative Credit Bank of Umbria and Velino SC

√ Cooperative Credit Bank of the Alban Hills SC

√ Cooperative Credit Bank of Spinazzola SC

√ Banca Alta Toscana Credito Cooperativo SC

√ Banca Don Rizzo – Cooperative Credit of Western Sicily – SC

√ Terra di Lavoro Cooperative Credit Bank – S. Vincenzo De ‘Paoli SCPA

If you have doubts or want to ask a social security, tax and law 104 question, send it to the email: expert.informazioneoggi@gmail.com