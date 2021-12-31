Home prices around the world, that’s where they will rise the most – idealist / news

The rise in house prices in the world does not stop. According to the latest data from Knight Frank Global Residential Cities Index, average prices in 150 cities around the world have been rising at the fastest rate in nearly 17 years. Milan, Turin and Rome are in the lower part of the ranking but still record increases, unlike other cities which have instead seen significant drops in the third quarter. Here is the complete ranking.

The cities with the highest house prices in the world

On average, according to Knight Frank, house prices around the world they increased by 10.6% in the year to the third quarter of 2021. Of the 150 cities monitored, 93% saw prices rise over the 12-month period and 44% saw prices rise by more than 10%.

The Turkish city of Izmir leads this quarter’s annual rankings with 34.8% price growth. Cities in New Zealand, the United States, Australia and Canada rank strongly with Wellington (33.5%) in second place, Phoenix to the third (33.1%), and then Halifax (31.7%) e Hobart (30.9%) to complete the top five.

How much house prices are growing in the world

Despite the overall bullish performance of the index, 51 cities saw their annual price growth rate decline between June and September. Moscow, Tel Aviv and Perth they saw the biggest falls. In China, where indebted developers like Evergrande and Kaisa are facing mounting pressure, the government has taken steps to support the housing market. Of the 15 mainland China cities tracked by the index, nine saw their annual price growth rate decline between June and September, with Guangzhou witnessing to the greatest decline.

Dubai, a city that has seen seven years of negative price growth, has seen a marked change with annual price growth reaching 6.1% in September, up from -4.4% in June. The UAE’s handling of the pandemic, its offering of large spaces for coastal living and visa initiatives are attracting expats and spurring demand.

House prices in Italian cities

The Italian cities they are at the bottom of the ranking, with Milan, Turin and Rome experiencing price increases of 2.6%, 2.4% and 1.1% respectively. However, the typical cities of art, such as Venice or Florence, went worse, with respective decreases of 5.3 and 1.4 percent. Palermo and Genoa are also bad, with -2.3 and -3.9 percent.

Forecasts for global house prices

Prices have been pushed higher by government stimulus, savings accumulated during lockdowns, a pandemic-induced reassessment of lifestyles and low interest rates. What happens in the near future depends on the rate at which interest rates they will begin to rise, from the impact of Omicron and higher inflation, which could reduce disposable incomes and lead to weaker buying sentiment.

Here she is complete ranking according to the Knight Frank Global Cities Residential Index: