Home renovation, when bonuses are cumulative

The pandemic and related economic crisis and taxpayers’ difficulties has put the construction market in crisis. To help the sector, the Government has allocated funds for the numerous Home Bonuses. The question is: are these bonuses cumulative?

The issue has put many taxpayers in serious trouble. THE numerous house bonuses for both single-family and multi-family homes and condominiums they can be of great help to everyone, but it was never clear to taxpayers whether these bonuses were cumulative or not. In short, if it were possible to use two or more at the same time. The answer to these questions comes from the Revenue Agency which, by answering a question from a taxpayer in difficulty on this point, sheds light on the whole question.

The case examined by the Revenue Agency is that of a taxpayer who is the owner of a construction company and owner of a building in which there are several properties stacked as commodities. The taxpayer would like to renovate the building by demolishing it and rebuilding it from scratch using the Ecobonus and the Restructuring Bonus at the same time. The problem arises when we read that the Ecobonus can be used for properties of any cadastral category, but the Restructuring Bonus is only for residential properties. The owner of the company would also like to do some energy modernization work inside the building, with the implementation of photovoltaic panels, new air conditioning systems and fixtures. The question therefore is: for this taxpayer with such a project is it possible to apply both bonuses? The response from the Revenue Agency is positive.

The source of accumulation lies in the fact that it would not be the taxpayer himself who would use the Restructuring Bonus for the energy modernization work, but the future tenants of the houses that would be obtained from it. In this way, by combining the interests of the business owner and customers, it is possible to use both the Ecobonus and the Restructuring Bonus on the project. The principle that allows two different bonua casa to coexist is that they refer to two different types of jobs and that they apply in different ways and with distant spending ceilings. In this case, for example, it is also possible to combine the Sismabonus with the Ecobonus, for work on anti-seismic systems, but this would be in contrast with the Restructuring Bonus, which operates in a very similar area.