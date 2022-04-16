Home rental prices shoot up 58% in Miami

Miami.- The price of rental housing in Miami skyrocketed in the last year, a period in which it rose 57.2%, the largest increase of the 50 main cities in the United Statesaccording to a report released this week.

With this notable increase, the average price of a home in Miami stood at $2,988, only surpassed by $12 by the Los Angeles metropolitan area, and San Diego ($3,016) and San José ($3,075), also in California, the latter where Many of the workers in Silicon Valley live there.

Not in vain, Miami is beginning to be known as the New Silicon Valley, after in the last two years many technology companies moved to South Florida in the midst of the pandemic, driven by the good weather and business climate and the state’s attractive tax system.

The arrival of people with higher purchasing power has pushed up housing prices and, according to the latest study by the real estate portal Realtor.com, Miami has already surpassed the cities traditionally seen as the most expensive in the country: San Francisco, with a median of $2,982, and New York, with $2,750.

This situation has led the Democratic Party of Florida to sue the state governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, to take measures to tackle the rent “crisis” and cite a report that warns that these high costs could “drag the economy” from the region.

“We have data that shows Floridians are the highest cost-burden renters in the country, with more than half of renters spending more than 30% of their wages on housing.”State Rep. Fentrice Driskell said Thursday.

This opinion is based on other previous studies, such as the one recently published by another real estate portal, RealtyHop, which indicated that Miami surpassed Los Angeles in October 2021 and New York last February as the most expensive city in the country in relation to household income, much lower than in these large cities.

The Realtor report also indicates that, at the national level, last March was the eighth consecutive month in which rental growth has reached double digits for properties with up to two bedrooms (17% year-on-year).

And although housing rental growth slows, the national average continues to “reach new highs,” the study noted.