home robbery with gun pointed to his head

Great fear on Thursday evening for Antonio Di Natale and his family, robbed at dinner time at their home in Empoli.

Fear for Antonio Di Natale: robbery in his villa in Empoli

According to police reports, a small group of at least five people he would have acted against the former Udinese striker and the Italian national team, waiting for him while he returned home in the company of the wife and two children. Then the thugs would have aimed at him a gun to my head, and they would be delivered a clock worth 30 thousand euros.

Fear for Antonio Di Natale: the thieves fled

The thieves then fled with the loot. The current coach of Carrarese and his family are shaken but they stayed unharmed, the police are investigating the episode to define the story in all its aspects. In 2012 Di Natale suffered another theft, again in his villa in Empoli: on that occasion, jewels and watches were stolen from him.

Antonio Di Natale: historic Serie A bomber

Antonio Di Natale, 209 career goals in Serie A and sixth best scorer ever, in a recent interview with Fanpage he retraced some episodes of his career, including the famous no to Juventus: “At the end of training my agent called me and told me that Juventus had made this offer to Udinese and he was already in Turin. I sat down with President Pozzo and told him what I thought, which is that I wanted to stay there because I had signed a three-year contract and made a choice of life. For me and my family. In the end, the way things turned out, I was right. That’s all”.

Di Natale trains the Carrarese team of Series C, since last April.

