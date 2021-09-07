Home Sweet Home Alone Emily Blunt as Kate Warne Finch Tom Hanks

Cinema News: Home Sweet Home Alone: on Disney + reboot of Mom I missed the plane, Emily Blunt will be the detective Kate Warne produced by Dwayne Johnson, the first image of Finch with Tom Hanks

Home Sweet Home Alone: the release date of the reboot of Mom I missed the plane

November 12 on Disney + the reboot of one of the most loved films of the 90s will be released, Mom I missed the plane. The film, entitled Home Sweet Home Alone, will feature the talented little British actor Archie Yates, known for his performance in the film Jojo Rabbit. Yates will take on the role of Max Mercer, the equivalent of Kevin McCallister, the protagonist of the original film played by Macaulay Culkin. Max, left alone at home while his family is in Japan, will find himself protecting his home from a married couple who crave a priceless heirloom. The film is directed by the director Dan Mazer based on a script by Mikey Day And Streeter Seidell. The cast, in addition to Yates, is made up of Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea and Kenan Thompson.

Emily Blunt will play Detective Kate Warne in the Dwayne Johnson-produced film

Emily Blunt, after the recent Jungle Cruise, is ready to return to work with Dwayne Johnson. In this new project the former wrestler known as The Rock will not act in the company of Blunt but will play the role of producer. The film will focus on the real detective Kate Warne. The latter is considered a revolutionary figure in history for being the first female detective. Warne played a central role in Pinkerton, one of the most famous private detective agencies in the United States of America. Warne, among the many jobs he has done, is most famous for unveiling the Baltimore conspiracy, an allegedly premeditated attempt aimed at the murder of President Abraham Lincoln. The screenplay for the film was entrusted to Gustin Nash while the project is still looking for a director.

Finch: the first image of the science fiction film with Tom Hanks

The first image of Finch, new science fiction film starring Tom Hanks. The film will be released on Apple TV +, like Greyhound, another feature film starring Hanks. The film will be directed by Miguel Sapochnik based on a script by Craig Luck And Ivor Powell. Tom Hanks will play Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that devastated the world. Finch lives in an underground bunker with his dog Goodyear and the robot he built with the intention of taking care of his four-legged friend when he can no longer do it. The film will debut on Apple TV + on November 5.