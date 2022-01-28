Home Team, the exciting true story of Sean Payton behind the film

Kevin James is the coach who made the history of American football by leading the New Orleans Saints to victory in the Super Bowl: but this biopic tells a particular (and very painful) period in his life, which occurred during the suspension from the NFL.

On January 25, 2022, there was a resounding farewell in the world of American football: Sean Paytonthe most important manager in the history of the Saints, left New Orleans after 16 seasons and the historic Super Bowl XLIV won in Miami 31-17 against the Indianapolis Colts favorites.

Ironically, three days after the announced divorce, the film arrives on Netfilx Home Teamthe sports comedy of Charles and Daniel Kinnane featuring Kevin James as the coach from Illinois. In reality, Home Team is not a canonical biopic made to tell a “bigger than life” personality.

Behind the "feel-good movie" produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison, there is a particular episode from Payton's life: a true story of sport and redemption, a small and large company useful for transmitting values ​​such as commitment, honesty and motivation, above all to young people.













The plot of the movie

It’s February 7, 2010, and Sean Payton has achieved a fantastic goal: he brought the New Orleans Saintschampions of the NFC and their first appearance at the Super Bowl, to win the ring. That joy does not last long. Two years later, in fact, one of the biggest scandals in NFL history broke out: the Bountygate. A National Football League investigation reveals that the Saints pay “bounties” (bounties) to several players to deliberately injure and injure opponents on the pitch.

Payton knew, but he kept his mouth shut. As a head coach, he is therefore held accountable and suspended for one year. He cannot coach the team or communicate with his players. Sean appeals and in the meantime he goes back to Argylein Texaswhere the son Connor (Tait Blum) and ex-wife Beth (Jackie Sandler) live with her new mate, the freak Jamie (Rob Schneider).

Scott Yamano / Netflix HD Beth and Jamie welcome Sean back to Argyle, the home of the Warriors

Con plays football: it is part of the Warriors, a shabby team of 12-year-olds trained by the promising Troy Lambert (Taylor Lautner) and the drunkard Mitch Bizone (Gary Valentine). The Warriors hold a curious record: during the season they have not won a single match and they have not even managed to score a touchdown.

Payton’s goal is to find himself and reestablish a relationship with Connor. Father and son have not seen each other for a long time and Sean is missing the most important moments of Con’s growth. The only way she can reconnect with him is to “offer” as his team’s offensive coordinator. This is how the Warriors climb to the top of the North Central Texas championship starts, not without problems.

Scott Yamano / Netflix HD Coach Payton relaunches his son Con’s wrecked team

The true story of Sean Payton and the Warriors

From the title, Home Team refers to Payton’s personal story. The coach recounted how his team came to conquer the Super Bowl in Home Team: Coaching the Saints and New Orleans Back to Lifean autobiographical book that immediately became a New York Times bestseller.

Home Team: Coaching the Saints and New Orleans Back to Life Home Team: Coaching the Saints and New Orleans Back to Life The English edition of Sean Payton’s autobiography € 8.80

The “underdog story” of the Netflix movie is based on facts that really happened at Payton. Head coach in New Orleans since 2006 and fresh from a Super Bowl victory through the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, the manager was going through a stressful and turbulent time during the NFL suspension for the Bountygate.

The federation investigation had revealed a real bonus system: about twenty defensive players of the Saints received payments between 1,000 and 1,500 dollars (depending on the blow inflicted on the opponent, by replacement or by complete knockout) which doubled or tripled during the playoffs.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, the main architect of this “scheme”, had been suspended for a year, while Payton for the entire 2012 season. With no salary or professional obligations, the head coach rolled up his sleeves and left. returned to Dallas to spend more time with his two children, Meghan and Connor.

Scott Yamano / Netflix HD Sean Payton really coached a team of kids during his suspension from the NFL

Payton’s wife is really called Beth Shuey: The two divorced in 2012. Went to Argyle to watch his son play, Sean ended up becoming the offensive coordinator of the Con Middle School football team. Troy Lambert’s character really exists: his name is Brennan Hardy and he is the real coach of the Warriors. His boys, however, weren’t that bad: the meteoric rise from last place in the playoffs is pure fiction. Even if the scoreboard that goes out when you are down by 40 points is a reality.

The coach revealed in an interview with the New Orleans Times-Picayune that he actually used a simplified version of the Saints playbook as seen in the film (explaining football not with tortillas but with stones and bottle caps) and the Liberty Christian Warriors have remained seriously undefeated for a long time. They only lost towards the end of the regular season to a team that used the “single-wing“(the single wing), or the Springtown Porcupines.

The call Payton makes to his mentor Bill Parcells (to play him in the film is the former linebacker and historic coach Bill Cowher) it really happened: Sean called him to understand with which scheme to beat the opponents. When they found themselves in the championship finals, the Warriors still lost but in a much more close-knit game than the first.

Kevin James’ choice to play Payton is not accidental. The actor is a football fan, he practiced it from running back to high school and college, where he was also part of the wrestling team with Mick Foley, winner of 27 titles (including four world titles) during his amazing and extreme WWE wrestling career. The only difference with Sean is that Kevin, born and raised in upstate New York, has always been a huge fan of the Jets.

Football fans recognize two other familiar faces in the Home Team cast, obviously in the shoes of themselves: the sports journalist Dan Patrick and the commentator Jim Nantz. In the last scene, finally, there is really him, the real Sean Payton: is Lionelthe cleaner who welcomes the coach back as a blessing because “we suck without you.”