Home Team, the review – Movieplayer.it

Home Team: A scene from the film

The streaming giant’s tenth collaboration with Happy Madison Production, an American production company founded by actor Adam Sandler (who, this time, does not appear in the movie), Home Team is the new sports comedy from the brand Netflix which brings to the screen a story inspired by real events: the film directed by Charles and Daniel Kinnane, in fact, follows the vicissitudes of the New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton who, following his suspension from the NFL professional league, finds himself coaching the 12-year-old son’s football team. In the role of the coach we find the actor Kevin James (Grown-up weekend, Hitch – He does understand women) while fans of the Twilight saga will be thrilled to see Taylor Lautner as the manager of a local youth team. The cast also includes comedian Rob Schneider and Jackie Sandler, wife of Adam Sandler and an unmissable presence in the films produced by her husband. As we will see in ours Home Team review, we are not faced with the hilarious (and sometimes insane) fun to which Adam Sandler’s productions have accustomed us: this film is more about redemption, growth and father-son relationship, although there is no lack of amusing gags scattered here and there .

From the stars to the stables

Home Team: A photo from the film

February 7, 2010. National Football League champions New Orleans Saints, making their first appearance in the league final, win the Super Bowl against Indianapolis Colts favorites. Two years later, the NFC is overwhelmed by a gigantic scandal, known as the Bountygate: it seems, in fact, that the New Orleans Saints paid players to injure their opponents, in a sort of bounty system. As head coach, Sean Payton (Kevin James), who led the team to Super Bowl victory, is held accountable and suspended from coaching for a full year. Payton decides to return to Argyle, Texas, where his ex-wife Beth (Jackie Sandler), her new husband Jamie (Rob Schneider) and 12-year-old son Connor live. Connor plays for the Warriors, a local football team accustomed to collecting one defeat after another and coached by a slightly too condescending coach, Troy (Taylor Lautner). Accustomed to winning, Payton decides to make himself available to the Warriors as the team’s offensive coordinator, while trying to recover a father-son relationship with Connor, deteriorated by his long absence from home.

A story of redemption

Home Team: a sequence from the film

Home Team is a film that is mainly about redemption. A professional coach dismissed from his position finds himself coaching, a bit as a fallback, the disastrous youth team in which his son plays. And instead of a temporary pastime so as not to think about one’s own troubles, this becomes an opportunity to rediscover the true value of sport, which is not only made up of victories but also, and above all, of respect and collaboration. Not only that, coaching his son’s team allows Payton to rebuild a relationship with the boy, a relationship deteriorated due to his father’s long absence from home. A theme, that of the complex father-son relationship, which is touched upon in a rather in-depth manner by the film. Home Team, in fact, brings to the screen all the disappointment of a teenager who does not know what to answer when people ask him for information about his father: although he is a well-known character, in fact, he does not know him at all. Payton’s desire to win back the heart of his son Connor will lead him to understand the true meaning of the sporting spirit: playing means, first of all, having fun and the result of a game does not matter if all players do not receive the same consideration.

Fun but not too much

Home Team: A picture from the film

The film directed by Charles and Daniel Kinnane is certainly an atypical product compared to those to which Adam Sandler has accustomed us. If, in fact, you are looking for the fun and comedy, at times demented, that we find in the films produced by Happy Madison Production, then you may be disappointed by the vision. Happy Home, as we have already said, is more committed to conveying a message of redemption rather than having the goal of making the audience laugh. Of course, there is no shortage of funny curtains scattered here and there, especially thanks to side characters such as that of the overweight or alcoholic assistant coach or the new husband of his wife (played by Rob Schneider), a follower of the New Age and obsessed from meditation and vegan food. But, for the most part, the film chooses the line of sobriety: Kevin James does not have his usual comic verve that we have become accustomed to and, even the coach played by Twilight star Taylor Lautner, appears as a character a a little too calm and condescending, sometimes limp.