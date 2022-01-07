home test and quick swab at the pharmacy to close the quarantine

From Monday 10 January, quick swabs at the pharmacy to end the period of isolation or quarantine, cost borne by the health service. In pharmacies it will also be possible for students of first and second grade secondary schools in whose class a Covid case has occurred (the first test and the second five days after the first): it will be borne by the commissioner. From the following Monday, January 17, self-test through a dedicated portal activated by the Region. From tomorrow the reservations for the third dose of 12-15 year olds

A greater simplification, through two new measures: the exit from the periods of isolation and quarantine through carrying out of quick antigenic swabs in the pharmacy, starting from Monday 10 January, with the cost to be paid by the health service; L’self-test, from Monday 17 January, with the possibility, in the event of a quick swab performed at home and a positive outcome, to immediately start the period of isolation by registering the test result in a specific regional portal, uploading the photo of the result itself, and therefore without waiting for the timing of the healthcare company.

These are the measures that the regional councilor for health policies spoke about today in a video press conference, Raffaele Donini.

Rapid test in pharmacy for isolation / quarantine closure

Thanks to the agreement with the pharmacy associations, from Monday 10 January in Emilia-Romagna people without symptoms Covid 19 can go to the partner pharmacies to perform the rapid nasal antigen test. They will be able to do so as long as they fall within the following cases: for carry out a control screening or, if asymptomatic and in quarantine for having had close contact with a Covid case, for close the quarantine period itself (within 24 hours they will automatically receive the report of the case closure and reactivation of the Green pass from the health company). If the test is positive for these people, they will be able to carry out the rapid nasal antigen test at the pharmacy after 10 days. for the closure of the period of isolation o after 7 days in the case of a person vaccinated with a third dose (booster), who has completed the primary course or has recovered from Covid, always for less than 4 months.

The tampons performed by quarantine or isolation are paid by the Health Service.

The agreement with the pharmacies also includes a point relating to schools. In fact, they will be able to do the rapid antigen test first and second grade secondary school students in whose class a COVID case has occurred, at the request of the general practitioner or pediatrician. In particular, they will be able to take the first test when the presence of a positive is detected and the second test five days after the first. The buffer will be borne by the commissioner.

Self-test: immediate start of the quarantine with self-made quick test

For people who have performed the antigen test themselves quick nasal at home, in case of positive outcome there will be the possibility of register on a special portal of the Region – active from January 17 – the results of the self-test, immediately starting the period of isolation.

In this case, only one of the rapid tests valid in the pharmacy can be used. Furthermore, the people who will be able to resort to this opportunity will have to fall into the following cases: have already received the second vaccination dose, regardless of the date of administration; have activated the Electronic health record (ESF) or, in the case of minors, be associated with the parent’s ESF.

The result will be uploaded through inserting the photo with the test result, the choice of the test used from the list of valid ones, information on the behavior to be followed in the event of the onset of symptoms, information on the type of certificate that will be sent to the ESF by the Public Health Departments.

The people who will be able to do the self-test in Emilia-Romagna are about 2.5 million, all those that is have completed the primary vaccination course. In this way, it will be impossible to self-test for those who did not want to vaccinate for contrary to the procedure.