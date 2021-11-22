Home, the new Superbonus race starts, here’s how it will be. The news (and limitations): the guide

Doubts and certainties about home bonuses for 2022

In 2022, the framework for building bonuses will be profoundly different from the current one. It will be due to the changes in the timing of the concessions and the much stricter criteria for the assignment of credit. It must be said that the situation is not yet definitive because the changes to the bonuses are foreseen by the budget bill, which will be approved by the end of the year, with the majority parties having expressed their intention to obtain changes with respect to the government text.

An upheaval is not conceivable, because any expansionary change would have to deal with budgetary constraints.

The most important changes concern the 110% superbonus: the extension is foreseen until 2025, but only for condominiums and it is structured as follows: until 31 December 2023 it will continue at the current rate of 110%; in 2024 it will drop to 70% and in 2025 to 60%.

