Home Theater: Tips for Buying Your First Video Projector

The scenario for the Chilean team is not easy. There are only two qualifying dates left and, to have any chance of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup — which will be played at the end of this year — La Roja must get points against Brazil at the Maracana and beat Uruguay at home. But even achieving these results, he will have to wait with calculator in hand what happens particularly with Peru and Colombia, who are also in the fight.

As always, and mainly in football, “hope is the last thing to be lost”. A feeling that in Chile will surely translate into all kinds of scenarios to watch the games, always in company and with a gallery atmosphere, provided with one or another drink and food high in saturated fats.

No matter how cool the board is, the space does not usually accompany it and neither does the size of the television. It would not be strange that, in order not to find themselves fighting for a place with a good angle towards the screen, more than one person is thinking of getting a video projector, which in addition to being useful for matches, can offer new levels of experience watching movies and series.

“The projector gives a much wider image than a television,” says Matías Rodríguez, founder of Chincol Producciones, an audiovisual production company dedicated to large-scale projections, such as film festivals, corporate events or advertising. “I use it to prepare the interventions that we are going to carry out, but I also watch movies, football matches or even video games,” he says.

“Typically, the projector at home has more to do with the experience of the home theater, that is, to have a home theater”, says Óscar Castro, who for 10 years has dedicated himself to supporting national musicians as a visual artist in their live performances. “I have had to work with all kinds of projectors and places to project, because I am not necessarily the one who provides the equipment,” says the designer, who will be at the next edition of Lollapalooza Chile together with the local band Slowkiss.

For Castro, the projector has two main attributes that give it an advantage over the television. One is that “you can share the experience” with more people, given the breadth of image it offers, ostensibly greater than that of a television smaller than 50 inches. And the second is related to the experience as such, which is more “immersive” than that offered by TV, especially when in addition to the projector there is a dedicated sound system.

This is probably the best way to emulate what you experience in a movie theater. This is also the opinion of Cristóbal Manríquez, who since 2017 has been the projection and sound coordinator of Cinépolis (former Cine Hoyts), both for Chile and for Colombia, Panama and Peru. According to him, there is a certain romanticism in the beam of light that emanates from the projector during its operation, just like what can be seen in a real movie theater. “From the start, that gives a lot of atmosphere,” he says.

When he was still a technician, Manríquez had to participate in the replacement of analog projectors by new digital equipment, which began to predominate in theaters in the country since the middle of the last decade. If there is a detail that makes the use of projectors to watch movies over the television, it is the aspect ratio they offer. Or said colloquially: the shape of the image they deliver.

“If you have the right space, using a projector to watch movies adds a lot to the experience, since you can manage the size of the image and position it much better than a conventional TV, which is usually fixed and not always in the best spot” says Manriquez.

“Today many movies come in a Scope-type format (2.39:1), with a wider image frame, but many televisions change their aspect ratio to 4:3, which gives us a much more square frame.” That means that projectors, unlike smarTVs, do not change the size of the image. “I think this helps a lot in the experience.”

It was the British photographer and researcher Eadweard Muybridge who at the end of the 19th century created the zoopraxiscope, a primitive approach to the projector. The invention gave rise to the development of cinema when the cinematograph did not yet exist. They have evolved a lot since then: on the market you can find devices with different types of technology, such as light bulbs, LEDs, lasers, LED-lasers and 3LCDs, among others.

According to Matías Rodríguez, each of these types of projectors are used for different purposes, so “there is no one variety better than another.” Rather, you should choose according to the use you want to give it. “For example, light bulb projectors, which are of low luminosity, are used for educational rooms; and the laser projector works for events,” he notes.

Bulb projectors are a good entry option for Cristóbal Manríquez. “They have a very good performance, but their big problem is that the lamp has a finite useful life, little by little you will notice the loss of intensity. It is true that few people will use it all day or every day to watch movies, but in any case the projector will exhaust its strength over time. In any case, the useful life of the bulb is reported in the description of the products.

Lasers, meanwhile, present “a better performance in their light quality,” according to the Cinépolis coordinator. “It is much more extensive and possibly with lower energy consumption. This allows us to have a smaller team with better light. It can go more unnoticed in the installation you do in your home”.

The size of the projector is another point that the interviewees highlight as an argument for having one at home. “Since it is small, you will not have a giant device contaminating the visual environment of the house when you are not using it, as a large television would,” says Rodríguez.

Manríquez believes that with a budget of 100,000 or 200,000 pesos, a good start-up team can be obtained. “They’re single-inning, short-throw,” he says. “And for 500 lucas you can get something with more tickets, something that you can put an Apple TV and a connected console at the same time.”

How to distinguish a good projector among the ocean of devices that can be found on the market? Interviewees recommend looking at the contrast value offered by each product. “For me it is paramount,” says Manríquez. “It will give us the number of steps we have between black and white and help us have a larger range of colors.”

Óscar Castro affirms that, the greater the contrast, “the separation of colors, objects and figures is better understood.” To get an idea, the contrast ratio of low and mid-range equipment is 16 thousand to 1.

The value of ansi lumens —which refers to the light power of the equipment— is another characteristic that the brands themselves highlight in their products. This is the subject of debate among the interviewees: Manríquez believes that it is one more detail “marketer” and “difficult to quantify”.

“It is very similar to what happens with power in sound. They can sell you a 75-watt speaker and a 3,000-watt party system that sound the same in the end. They only put big numbers to be bombastic. If someone buys a 25,000-lumen projector to have at home, it’s like having a Ferrari to race in Santiago at taco time.” However, for Castro and Rodríguez, the value of ansi lumens is relevant and, in the case of a projector designed for the home, these should be around 2,500 and 3,000 lumens.

Connectivity and the number of ports the team has is also important to Castro. “For example, you connect the computer to the projector via HDMI, but you bring the audio through a sound system, or it can be from the projector, depending on its characteristics. Normally, what you do is connect the computer to the projector via HDMI and you get the audio from there.”

The designer also suggests taking into account the availability of spare parts. “There are brands that have greater penetration in Chile, so for example it is easier to find one of those vials than other lesser-known brands.”

Matías Rodríguez points to the optics offered by each projector. “If it is ultra short, it is for small spaces. In medium and standard lenses, the greater the distance from the surface to be projected, the larger the image will be”.

Finally, the resolution that each equipment delivers may be relevant to the final decision, although 4K projectors are ostensibly more expensive.

But not only do you have to consider the characteristics of the projector when choosing one. It is essential to take into account the place where it will be installed. The first thing to understand is that these devices need a low-light environment, so they must be located in spaces where the light can be controlled as desired.

“The darker the space, the better light performance of the projector we will obtain. If it is going to be used in a lighted place, then a projector with greater capacity will be needed,” says Manríquez.

For him, the position in which the equipment is installed is another factor that influences its performance. As he explains it, it should be parallel to the screen and pointing towards the center of it. “Having the projector tilted will cause us the effect keystone, which is to generate a trapezoid on the screen”, warns Manríquez. Some projectors can compensate for this, “but it would distort the image.”

The surface on which it will be projected is another relevant point. While some kits include a curtain in the purchase, most do not. In the absence of one, the most popular option is to project on the wall. But is this recommended?

Óscar Castro says yes: “I like to project on the wall. The curtains limit you in a certain way, especially the ones that sometimes come with the projectors, which are very square”, says the designer. Although he clarifies that if you don’t have a smooth, white wall “with the necessary basic characteristics”, it is better to have a curtain.

What would those basic characteristics be? “Make it as smooth as possible. If it has reliefs, folds or something similar, it could generate shadows. Ideal in white, but the paint should be matte, in this way we avoid excess brightness, which in the long run tires our eyes”, describes Manríquez.

Despite the good results that can be obtained by projecting on a wall, Matías Rodríguez recommends a curtain, because “they are made of a special material that favors the image.”

Just as important as the factors mentioned is the distance between the projector and the surface that will serve as a backdrop. Each team has its own specifications around what is known as the “throw factor”.

“It gives you a relationship regarding the distance at which the projector should be installed. If you go too far, you start to lose quality and color,” says Castro, who in passing recommends the specialized site Projector Central, which allows you to calculate the projection factor of each piece of equipment according to its characteristics, so that you can get the best performance from it. .

*The prices of the products in this article are current as of February 28, 2022. Values ​​and their availability may change.