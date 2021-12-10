Home therapies against Covid. Almost zero hospitalization

The study has just been made available in preview by the peer-reviewed journal “Medical Science Monitor”

The news regarding the home therapies anti-Covid, a study confirms that they work, have reduced symptoms and almost zero hospitalization rates.

“We are pleased to announce, pending further publications, the first scientific study of the Home Therapy Committee COVID-19, dedicated to all those who have always believed in our seriousness and dedication and also to those who have tried, by any means, to discredit us ”- reported the lawyer. Erich Grimaldi, president of the Committee (https://www.terapiadomiciliarecovid19.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/terapiadomiciliarecovid19/).

The committee was born from an informal group of citizens and doctors to provide therapeutic support to citizens during the Covid-19 emergency, to exchange clinical information and to develop a home care protocol in the absence of specific directives, other than that of Tachipirina And watchful waiting (for information at info@terapiadomiciliarecovid19.org) still existing today.

To give birth to the Committee, what today is a concrete reality, was the lawyer Erich Grimaldi of the Naples Bar, who on March 14, 2020 created the Facebook group #white army in support of doctors and nurses.

Treatments consisted of indomethacin, low-dose aspirin, omeprazole and a flavonoid-based dietary supplement, plus azithromycin, low molecular weight heparin, and betamethasone as needed, the effectiveness of which is now confirmed by a study published in an American scientific journal.

“Early diagnosis and early management of patients reduced the duration of the symptoms COVID-19 and the hospitalization rate has been reduced to practically zero “, said Grimaldi.

This is demonstrated by the study carried out by the Committee, made available in preview in the publication of the journal Medical Science Monitor which performed a retrospective analysis on the outcomes and hospitalization rates of patients in Italy with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 early and treated at home within 3 days or after 3 days of symptom onset with both prescription and non-prescription medications.

The first signature of the work is that of Professor Serafino Fazio, member of the Scientific Council of the Home Care Committee COVID-19, former professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Naples.

The co-authors are Paolo Bellavite (former professor of General Pathology at the Universities of Verona and NgoziBurundi), Elisabetta Zanolin (Department of Diagnostics and Public Health of the University of Verona), Peter A. Mc McCullough (Department of Cardiology, Truth for Health Foundation, Tucson, AZ, USA) who signed the therapeutic scheme of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee, Sergio Pandolfi (Neurosurgeon – Ozonotherapist, Professor at the 2nd level Master in oxygen-ozone therapy University of Pavia) and Flora Affuso ( independent researcher).

The study has just been made available in preview by the peer-reviewed journal “Medical Science Monitor“The study” Retrospective Study of Outcomes and Hospitalization Rates of Patients in Italy with a Confirmed Diagnosis of Early COVID-19 and Treated at Home Within 3 Days or After 3 Days of Symptom Onset with Prescribed and NonPrescribed Treatments Between November 2020 and August 2021 ” (Retrospective study on the outcomes and hospitalization rates of patients in Italy with confirmed early diagnosis of COVID-19 and treated at home within 3 days or after 3 days of onset of symptoms with prescription and non-prescription drugs between November 2020 and August 2021) (https://www.medscimonit.com/abstract/index/idArt/935379).

The study aimed to investigate, by examining medical records, the outcomes and hospitalization rates in a series of patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 precocious treated at home with flavonoid and vitamin C-based medications and food supplements. The medical records of a cohort of 158 Italian patients with COVID-19 in the initial phase treated at home were analyzed.

The association of the timeliness of treatment and clinical variables with the duration of symptoms and with the risk of hospitalization was evaluated using logistic regression techniques

Regression analyzes showed that the risk of a worsening, such as to have to resort to hospitalization, increases by about 4 times for each day of delay in starting therapy.

In conclusion, this real-world study of patients in the pandemic-affected society showed that early diagnosis and early management of patients reduced the duration of symptoms of the pandemic. COVID-19 and the hospitalization rate reduced to practically zero.

It should be noted that the study design (retrospective and without comparison group) does not allow to evaluate the efficacy of the therapy used but the result suggests the possibility of carrying out further “randomized” studies where this is possible and for which the researchers declare themselves willing to collaborate.

For doctors who want to collaborate and give their availability to assist patients who have contracted the disease early Covid, according to the protocol of the Committee, the following link is available to subscribe to the relative web app https://www.terapiadomiciliarecovid19.org/ificazione…/.