Home Tour: Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer’s Vacation Home

To become one with nature and to magnify wood, such is the challenge taken up with flying colors by interior designer Vanessa Alexander for Hollywood star lawyer Laura Wasser. Visit this vacation home nestled in the middle of century-old oak trees in California. Key shopping! Ojai, promised land

To be able to escape with her two boys, on weekends, far from her hectic pace of life, Laura Wasser, a family law lawyer, wanted to stay closer to nature. An hour and a half north of Los Angeles, the spa town of Ojai in California, known for its bohemian lifestyle, orange groves, vineyards and majestic mountain range, ticked all the boxes for his second home, a vacation home.

A holiday home in harmony with nature

All wood, a house located in a picturesque cul-de-sac in the middle of the trees, bathed in the rays of the sun, holds his attention. But it needed a major update to commune with the outdoors, welcome light, and be totally revamped for family life. Her accomplice, the architect and interior designer Vanessa Alexander, from the Alexander Design agency in Los Angeles, is delighted to be able to make Laura’s dream come true.

“The agreement was made naturally with the owner, she explains. There was something obvious about this achievement. The result is in harmony with the architecture of the building, while being modern and soft.” Without distorting the soul of the place too much, perfectly integrated into the wooded landscape, the rooms, formerly cramped, dark and with restricted circulation, have grown in size, opening outwards and to the luminosity of the sun.

A subtle transition between nature and architecture

Particular attention has been paid to the garden: the addition of a new swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and living room as well as a vegetable patch. To get there, you stroll on terraces of different levels. We admire in passing the friendly table set up in the shade of the reeds. Their colors dialogue with the Mediterranean-style vegetation, ensuring a subtle transition between the architecture and the natural landscape.

A soothing refuge

Inside, in contrast with the black exterior facades, the walls and parquet are deliberately light, contrasting with the dark frames. Touches of color and ethnic motifs bring a touch of fantasy to this wooded and immaculate decor. The original artisanal lighting blends harmoniously with vintage objects, custom-made creations and contemporary furniture. With its raw materials, artisanal pieces and luminous shades, this vacation home therefore has everything of a soothing refuge.

Deco inspiration

