Home Tour: Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer’s Vacation Home

To become one with nature and to magnify wood, such is the challenge taken up with flying colors by interior designer Vanessa Alexander for Hollywood star lawyer Laura Wasser. Visit this vacation home nestled in the middle of century-old oak trees in California. Key shopping!

Ojai, promised land

Extended by the garden with the new swimming pool, a metal pergola and bamboo cane. The latter hosts a table with wooden benches custom-designed by Vanessa Alexander’s team. It is the ideal spot for dinners with friends on long summer evenings. In the middle of the century-old oaks grows Mediterranean-style vegetation. © Amy Neunsinger

To be able to escape with her two boys, on weekends, far from her hectic pace of life, Laura Wasser, a family law lawyer, wanted to stay closer to nature. An hour and a half north of Los Angeles, the spa town of Ojai in California, known for its bohemian lifestyle, orange groves, vineyards and majestic mountain range, ticked all the boxes for his second home, a vacation home.

A holiday home in harmony with nature

Left: large and bright, the living room reveals a white sofa (Stahl + Band). The latter is covered with cushions (Romo) and others customized with old fabrics. Two vintage rattan armchairs with sheepskin and two wooden and leather armchairs surround the coffee table (Amber Interiors). The latter rests on a vegetable fiber mat (Armadillo). On the right: around the Swedish rattan armchair covered with sheepskin, a small ottoman dressed in vintage fabric. We find again a ceramic and leather vase with vegetation. On the wall, a photograph by American artist William Helburn. Natural fiber rug. © Amy Neunsinger

All wood, a house located in a picturesque cul-de-sac in the middle of the trees, bathed in the rays of the sun, holds his attention. But it needed a major update to commune with the outdoors, welcome light, and be totally revamped for family life. Her accomplice, the architect and interior designer Vanessa Alexander, from the Alexander Design agency in Los Angeles, is delighted to be able to make Laura’s dream come true.

Left: nature, with pretty bouquets of branches, reigns supreme in the dining room. A built-in bench in white wood, custom-made by Alexander Design, hosts a seat in blond leather (Edelman Leather). Around the wooden table, two chairs (Stahl + Band) covered with a fabric (Aiden). The handcrafted light fixture suspended from the ceiling is original. On the right: simple and uncluttered, the kitchen. The latter, made to measure by Alexander Design, combines shelves and a blond wood worktop. There are white facades and double golden fittings (Waterworks). As in almost every room, there is a pretty vase with some greenery. © Amy Neunsinger

“The agreement was made naturally with the owner, she explains. There was something obvious about this achievement. The result is in harmony with the architecture of the building, while being modern and soft.” Without distorting the soul of the place too much, perfectly integrated into the wooded landscape, the rooms, formerly cramped, dark and with restricted circulation, have grown in size, opening outwards and to the luminosity of the sun.

Left: In the custom-made bathroom by Alexander Design, the white of the free-standing bathtub (Watersystems) flirts with the wood of the parquet. And harmonizes with the brass of the fittings (Waterworks). Near the vintage Turkish carpet, a wooden stool (Vintage Swedish). Bath linen (Matteo). On the right: the shower cubicle displays light zelliges. It is isolated from the bath by a brass and ribbed glass wall designed by Alexander Design and made to measure (Cooper Reynolds Gross). Unlacquered brass fittings (Waterworks). © Amy Neunsinger

A subtle transition between nature and architecture

Particular attention has been paid to the garden: the addition of a new swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and living room as well as a vegetable patch. To get there, you stroll on terraces of different levels. We admire in passing the friendly table set up in the shade of the reeds. Their colors dialogue with the Mediterranean-style vegetation, ensuring a subtle transition between the architecture and the natural landscape.

With its facades dressed in dark wood and its roof topped with dark tiles, the whole blends into the decor. The garden, planted in a Mediterranean spirit, makes the link between the house and the swimming pool with its wooden and concrete decks. On either side of the swimming pool, sunbeds (Team) take place. The latter are dressed with fabric (Sunbrella) ultra-resistant to bad weather and the sun. The surfboard hides an outdoor shower (Strand Boards). © Amy Neunsinger

A soothing refuge

Inside, in contrast with the black exterior facades, the walls and parquet are deliberately light, contrasting with the dark frames. Touches of color and ethnic motifs bring a touch of fantasy to this wooded and immaculate decor. The original artisanal lighting blends harmoniously with vintage objects, custom-made creations and contemporary furniture. With its raw materials, artisanal pieces and luminous shades, this vacation home therefore has everything of a soothing refuge.

A vintage Indian plaid, a vintage Oushak rug, a sheepskin… The materials are gently mixed in the master bedroom. The wood and leather bed (Amber Interiors) is framed by two bedside tables in wood and marble. There are also two swivel arm wall sconces (Circa). © Amy Neunsinger

Deco inspiration

Want to reproduce the same ethnic and sunny atmosphere of Laura Wasser’s holiday home? We favor raw and natural materials, we dare tribal patterns with just measure and we surround ourselves with authentic memories of travel. Inspiration.

1/8

‘Natural Organic’ sculpture in mahogany wood (W 13 x D 14 x H 22 cm), Ethnicraft, 154 euros.

SHOP-IT

2/8

‘Lola’ floor cushion in cotton and polyester, red (L 50 x D 50 x H 13 cm), Casa, 34.95 euros.

SHOP-IT

3/8

Linen cushion, mustard color (45 x 45 cm), HK Living, 29.95 euros.

SHOP-IT

4/8

‘Nill’ cotton cushion, red (40 x 40 cm), Bloomingville, 39.90 euros.

SHOP-IT

5/8

Graphic sandstone vase, white and black (D 12.5 x H 21.5 cm), Bouchara, 34.99 euros.

SHOP-IT

6/8

Bamboo chair (L 64 x D 52 x H 88cm), Madam Stoltz, 243.75 euros.

SHOP-IT

7/8

Smooth ‘Oslo’ sheepskin, ivory white (60 x 90 cm), Port Maine on Westwing, 99 euros.

SHOP-IT

8/8

‘Argun’ stool in elm wood (D 48 x H 53 cm), Nordal, 176 euros.

SHOP-IT

