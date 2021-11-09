Home, up to 100 thousand euros for restoration bonuses for historic properties

A home bonus of up to 100 thousand euros is on the way for everyone and without Isee. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

There home inevitably it represents the safe place where you can take refuge and disconnect from the various commitments of daily life. Precisely for this reason it is not surprising that you always try to make it as welcoming as possible and able to reflect your tastes.

However, the necessary liquidity is not always available to be able to meet the various expenses. Precisely in this context it will be interesting to know that a home bonus up to 100 thousand euros for everyone and without Isee. But how does it work? Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Home, up to 100 thousand euros bonus on arrival for interventions on buildings of historical and artistic interest

Choosing which house to buy is never easy. If all this were not enough, once you have identified the property that can meet your needs, you always try to be able save money a lot of money. Precisely in this context, a new home bonus of up to € 100,000 for everyone without ISEE comes to the rescue. But how does it work?

Well, this is a novelty introduced with the Sostegni bis decree and which provides a bonus of 100 thousand euros in the form of tax credit. The recognized percentage is equal to 50% for expenses incurred for maintenance and restoration of buildings of historical and artistic interest subject to the protection of the cultural and landscape heritage code.

In order to benefit from this facility, a specific application must be submitted das of 1 to 28 February 2022. The operational instructions for adhering to the measure in question are not yet known. The implementing decree, in fact, was signed in October, but its publication in the Official Gazette is still awaited. According to the latest rumors, however, it seems that the application form will be available by December 31, 2021.

50% restoration bonus for historic and artistic properties: watch out for expenses

Going into the details you need to know that among the interventions for which it is possible to benefit from the bonus in question include the elimination of architectural barriers, but also interventions for the improvement the safety and conservation of assets. I am excluded, on the other hand, those concerning technological and functional adaptation.

The module in order to apply, as already mentioned, it should be available starting next December 31st. The application must then be sent telematically, complete with a subscription with digital signature. However, it is necessary to wait for the publication of the implementing decree in the Official Gazette in order to have more detailed information on the matter.