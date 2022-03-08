Home without a mortgage, a dream that comes true: what you have to do

You can buy a house without a mortgage, just follow a very specific path that involves nothing but advantages. Many have already done so.

Home without a mortgage, it is not a utopia. Some are succeeding in this, following a certain path. And this after having ascertained how and how difficult it is to obtain the much-desired loan from the bank in order to buy a home.

We need guarantees on guarantees, with the credit institution that can sometimes result far too stubborn in asking questions about our income and personal situation. Instead of going back and forth between consultants, there are those who have seen fit to find a way to buy a house without a mortgage.

A bit of healthy inventiveness, combined with the needs of a specific territory, can make this dream come true. And how is this possible? Well, have you ever heard of municipalities that have the need to be repopulated? Or who want to redevelop their territory?

You may also be interested in: Take out a mortgage, how to do it even with a low salary

Home without a mortgage, how to take advantage of it

In these situations it is not particularly difficult find housing ads put up for sale to the symbolic amount of one euro. This thing serves to attract and attract people, even from other parts of Italy.

And even from abroad. Not a few Brits have chosen to move to us to live in countryside or seaside areas, especially in the Center and South, where it was growing too much the phenomenon of ghost towns.

There is only one obligation that is very easy to comply with

Now several small realities are or have returned to new life. With one euro it is possible to buy a house without a mortgage and only think about the renovation costs. Which in many situations can be mitigated thanks to the contribution of the various bonuses in the construction field conceived by the Government.

You may also be interested in: Interest rates, how to save by changing your mortgage

There are some stakes to respect. For example, the time allowed to complete the necessary works is bound by a very specific expiration date.

You may also be interested in: Law 104, did you know? It allows you not to pay the mortgage

And this how a kind of guarantee that the local administration requires to the new tenant and taxpayer. If you are looking for a new home this option is worth considering.