News

“Homecoming”, a well written psychological thriller. Must see on Prime Video

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Julia Roberts plays psychologist Heidi Bergman, tasked with monitoring former servicemen and helping them reintegrate into the civilian world


Antonella Silvestri
November 10, 2021 at 3:09 pm

You can see it on

It seems like a therapeutic community like many others, welcoming and protective. It is a recovery and reintegration center for soldiers who have returned from war missions. Julia Roberts, on her debut in the world of TV series (although in the second season she no longer acts and is limited to covering the role of executive producer), she plays the psychologist Heidi Bergman, in charge of monitoring the former soldiers helping them to reintegrate into the civil world. Over time, however, the woman discovers that the real goal of the program is to eliminate the traumas experienced in war by soldiers through a substance that erases memories, in order to send them back to fight …

“Homecoming”, available on Prime Video with its two seasons (the first consisting of ten episodes, the second of seven starring the actress and pop singer Janelle Monáe), is a well-written psychological thriller, with one twist after another . Alfred Hitchcock lovers will not be disappointed.

The new movies and TV series to watch in streaming this week

Tips for TV series to watch on Netflix and Prime Video


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Who is Cameron Diaz? Today, movie, daughter, age, height, husband, Instagram

September 3, 2021

Ryan Gosling biography: who he is, age, height, weight, children, wife, Instagram and private life

October 6, 2021

Angelina Jolie lands on Instagram: “My profile to give voice to Afghanistan”

October 8, 2021

where is the expected sequel? Reese Witherspoon reveals it to us

September 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button