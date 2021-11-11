“Homecoming”, a well written psychological thriller. Must see on Prime Video

Julia Roberts plays psychologist Heidi Bergman, tasked with monitoring former servicemen and helping them reintegrate into the civilian world

Antonella Silvestri



It seems like a therapeutic community like many others, welcoming and protective. It is a recovery and reintegration center for soldiers who have returned from war missions. Julia Roberts, on her debut in the world of TV series (although in the second season she no longer acts and is limited to covering the role of executive producer), she plays the psychologist Heidi Bergman, in charge of monitoring the former soldiers helping them to reintegrate into the civil world. Over time, however, the woman discovers that the real goal of the program is to eliminate the traumas experienced in war by soldiers through a substance that erases memories, in order to send them back to fight …

“Homecoming”, available on Prime Video with its two seasons (the first consisting of ten episodes, the second of seven starring the actress and pop singer Janelle Monáe), is a well-written psychological thriller, with one twist after another . Alfred Hitchcock lovers will not be disappointed.