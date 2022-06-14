Homecoming: Jennifer Lopez, marriage, murders, faith… and Peter Pan – News

The offer is vast this week on the different digital platforms…

Netflix subscribers can watch the musical documentary À la mi-temps (French version of Halftime), directed by Amanda Micheli, today.

The feature film is a kind of mid-term review of the personal life and professional career of Jennifer Lopez. The initiative also marks the start of a new chapter in the life of the international superstar, who here lays bare her evolution as a Latina, mother and artist, taking the reins of her career in order to use her voice for a more meaningful purpose.





Movie poster Half-time -Netflix



Fans of the eternal provocateur Paul Verhoeven can finally get their hands on his latest opus, Benedetta, now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

In the 17th century, the plague swept over Italy, putting the population at bay. Cloistered, Benedetta Carlini has always had a special relationship with religion, which has intensified since she joined the convent of Pescia in Tuscany. She is convinced that Christ speaks to her in her dreams, even using his body to make his presence felt. Believe it or not, that’s enough to sow doubt in the community. The situation becomes more complex with the arrival of Bartolomea, an alluring young woman who will test Benedetta’s faith.

Benedetta stars Virginie Efira in the title role, along with Charlotte Rampling, Daphne Patakia and Lambert Wilson.

See the trailer at the bottom of the article.





Benedetta Movie Poster – House 4:3



Also offered this week:

This Tuesday :

A Day to Die (Video on Demand)

End of the Line (Video on Demand)

Father Stu (Blu-ray, DVD)

King Tweety (DVD, Video on Demand)

Morbius (DVD, Blu-ray, Ultra HD – 4K)

This Wednesday :

The Wrath of God (Netflix)

This Thursday :

Father of the Bride (Crave)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (Netflix)

This Friday :

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Disney+)

The Good Neighbor (Video on Demand)

Jerry & Marge Go Large (Video on Demand)

The Lost Girls (Video on Demand)

My Fake Boyfriend (Amazon Prime Video)

Spiderhead (Netflix)

This Sunday :

Civil (Netflix)