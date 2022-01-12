Homeless man celebrates his dog’s birthday with cake and candles, the video changes his life

José Luis Matos is 25 years old and lives on the streets of Bucaramanga, the capital of the Colombian department of Santander. There everyone knows him as Choco Aventura, one of the many homeless people in the city.

In recent days, a video was published on social media that in a short time went viral and changed his life and beyond: the images show the young man who cuts a cake decorated with two candles and offers a portion to his two dogs Nena and Shaggy wearing caps to the event. And he also sings “Happy Birthday” to them and then hugs and kisses them.

The scene moved many internet users who organized to help him: Choco received new clothes, a cell phone, a job and even a place to live with his pets.





But he didn’t think only of himself: together with David Guerrero, a human rights activist, Choco organized a food collection, which will help the other street dogs.

