Homemade masks: These are the best celebrity recipes

Madison Headrick, a regular model on the pages of fashiondecided to try homemade masks during the pandemic, in the absence of being able to facials in a beauty salon. His first attempt is limited to three ingredients with infinite powers for the skin care.

Ingredients: turmeric, honey, greek yogurt

Benefits for the skin: Turmeric, a little anti-inflammatory and antioxidant bomb that counteracts the effects of UV rays on the skin and fights free radicals. The number one culinary ally for youthful skin. Honey has multiple virtues, including regenerating the skin, moisturizing it and protecting it from UV rays. Greek yogurt provides a creamy texture while infusing probiotics to the skin.

Halle Berry’s homemade mask with 4 ingredients

Halle Berry.Getty Images

At 53 years old, actress Halle Berry seems to defy the laws of time. During the confinement, she confided in us one of the secrets of her extra shiny skin: a homemade mask with 4 ingredients taken from your kitchen, with moisturizing and soothing benefits.

The ingredients: ¼ of natural yogurt, ½ teaspoon of lemon juice, 1 pinch of turmeric and 2 tablespoons of green tea

The benefits for the skin: Natural yogurt removes dead skin and refines skin texture for infinite softness. Lemon juice, thanks to its vitamin C content, has an antioxidant effect. Turmeric restores radiance, while green tea, with its antioxidant power, is a great ally against aging.

Advice: Once all the ingredients are mixed, simply apply the preparation in a thick layer over the entire face for 3 minutes. Then repeat the application, leaving it on for 10 minutes. Finally, wash with cold water to revive the complexion.

Jessica Alba homemade mask with 4 ingredients