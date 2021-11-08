The feet are one of the most delicate parts of our body. They are always in contact with shoes and are subjected to daily stresses that could ruin them and make them unattractive.

For this reason it is always very important to take care of the skin of our feet throughout the year. We must always remove dead skin and keep the skin moisturized to avoid the appearance of corns and calluses.





If we want to get amazing results without going to the beautician, we can follow some simple tips. In this way the homemade pedicure becomes an unforgettable experience with this simple tip for having very soft feet.

They will be smooth all year round with this trick

Feet should always be taken care of to prevent them from becoming dark, thick and rough. We must pay attention to the shoes we wear and the fabric of the socks in order to avoid trauma to the feet. We must always avoid sweating from stagnating in the socks and always take care of daily hygiene. Before going to sleep, together with the hand cream, we must always remember to pass the cream on the feet.

If we follow these tips, our feet will always look good all year round, and we won’t need shock treatments once summer arrives.

Occasionally, however, we should indulge in a deep pedicure, which nourishes more deeply than a moisturizer can. Now we will see a simple and inexpensive trick to get super smooth feet at home thanks to a simple ingredient.

Homemade pedicure becomes an unforgettable experience with this simple tip for super soft feet

Once a month we should have a deep, very useful and pleasant pedicure.

We must first soak our feet in warm water, so that the skin softens. Then we can remove the dead skin using a rasp, paying close attention to the heels.

Now we can take a block of solid paraffin and melt it in a water bath. When it has melted, let it cool and, with a small brush, we can apply it on the skin of the feet.

Now we leave it on for about twenty minutes, until it cools down and returns to the solid state. Now we can remove the paraffin: our feet will be as soft and smooth as we have probably never felt.

If we care about the health of our feet, we must know that slippers also play an important role in soft and smooth feet. In this article we have seen which slippers could be the best choice to always have smooth and soft skin.