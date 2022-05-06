Homemade tricks | So you can remove stains and clean screens of your computer, cell phone or tablet | NMRI EMCC | TECHNOLOGY

Today, touch screens dominate most of the devices we use every day. Whether it’s a laptop, a television or your own smartphone, these types of devices are the most delicate when it comes to cleaning them and end up being a disaster if we don’t do it properly.

That is why, if you are interested in knowing how to keep your electronic devices always clean, here we offer you some homemade tricks that can help you a lot, without damaging them and they can last longer.

Microfiber cloths

You have to know well the methods and products necessary for the process and not that it is not harmful. Regarding the tool, El Plural points out that the best option is to do it using a microfiber cloth.

It is not recommended to use paper, because it is very aggressive on soft surfaces, in addition to the fact that it can leave traces.

As for the product, it is better to use water than chemical products that promise unique results, as they can actually be harmful and a waste of time and money.

You just have to wipe the screen with a damp cloth and then another dry cloth. This will be sufficient and effective without damaging your device and without resorting to other specialized cleaning products.

White vinegar

White cleaning vinegar is another of the home remedies to clean the screen of the television or laptop. Combined with distilled water in equal parts you can create an efficient cleaner.

You just have to empty both liquids into an empty spray can, mix it and spray it on a cloth. This way you will get an economical and useful cleaning product.

Remember that it must be cleaning vinegar, because kitchen vinegar can leave a very strong and unpleasant smell.

Isopropyl alcohol and distilled water

You should only mix isopropyl alcohol and distilled water. To apply it to your electronic surfaces you will need a microfiber cloth and follow the instructions below:

You have to add the same amount of isopropyl alcohol as distilled water.

Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and shake very well to integrate.

Do it just before your application so that they are well mixed.

Do not spray this mixture directly on the screen or you could damage it. Moisten a cloth.

Tip: don’t use ethyl alcohol.