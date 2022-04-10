Homeopathy Day, the sweet medicine that Italians like: “Prices down by 4%”

Sales of homeopathic medicines in 2021 show no sign of decreasing, in terms of turnover the same figure is recorded in the previous year, which is a substantially positive figure after the slight contraction recorded in previous years. On the other hand, the reduction in the average price (-4%), attributable to a price cut, is interesting.

To say it is the annual budget of Homeoimpresathe association that in Italy represents the pharmaceutical sector of manufacturers of homeopathic and anthroposophic medicines, disclosed on the eve of World Homeopathy Day, which is celebrated today Sunday 10 April.

“We closed 2021 with a positive figure in terms of volumes and – specifies the president of the association, Giovanni Gorga – the overall turnover is close to that of last year. If the trend was a slow but steady increase in sales, we must consider that homeopathic products were sold at a lower average price than 12 months ago, an element in contrast with the overall pharmaceutical market and with other sectors such as OTC and supplements “.

“In a national situation that has seen a surge in the cost of living and a general increase in prices, our companies – he continues – have made a choice that goes against the trend, putting themselves at the service of health. A decision that has been rewarded by doctors, pharmacists and patients. However, now the sector is faced with the need to review the entire tariff list. For some time Omeoimprese has been asking for a reshaping of some tariff items, without however obtaining a hearing from the health institutions, despite a recent hearing in the Commission Productive Activities of the Senate in relation to the discussion of the Competition Bill “.

“The written memorandum left in the Commission draws the attention of the Ministry of Health to the need to resolve the issue of tariffs. It is no longer acceptable – concludes Gorga – that a strictly” political “question remains unresolved due to an incomprehensible veto by Aifa. Allopathy and homeopathy are two different things and must therefore be considered, from all points of view, in a distinct way “