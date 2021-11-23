Tech

HomePod Mini has arrived in Italy. Available from today in stores at 99 euros

Kim Lee
From today HomePod mini is finally available also in Italy. Launched in October 2020, Apple’s small speaker arrives in our country together with the three new colors yellow, orange and blue announced last October during the Unleashed event.

It is a small sphere just over 8 cm high on top of which there is a touch screen that can take on the colors of Siri when the user interacts with Apple’s voice assistant.

The audio is diffused at 360 degrees and you can use multiple HomePod mini in different rooms of the house listening to the same song or different music for each of them, as well as You can pair two HomePod minis to create a stereo pair.

Integration with iPhone (from iPhone 11 onwards, except iPhone SE) allows you to continue listening to music or transfer a call by placing the phone near the HomePod mini.

Plus, with the Intercom function that works with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay, it’s It is possible to communicate by voice between the various speakers arranged in the house.

HomePod mini is on the Italian market from today in white, space gray, blue, orange and yellow at a price of 99 euros. Availability is immediate for in-store pickup and from 25 November for online orders.

