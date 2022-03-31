HOMER by Santoya DECIDED the Clasico Industriales vs. Santiago, PERFECT Cepeda and Gallos to the TOP. Summary Series 61 – SwingComplete

By Gian Franco Gil

In the continuation of the National Baseball Series, the Havana Industriales defeated the Santiago de Cuba Wasps 9×6, the well-known “Clásico de la Pelota Cubana”. In the same way, Sancti Spíritus surpassed Villa Clara and took advantage of the defeat of Mayabeque to rest alone in first place in the standings. Cienfuegos appealed to its main pitcher to beat the inspired Tigres de Ciego de Ávila.

Hermes does not fail and reaches eight victories with Cienfuegos

The right-hander from Cienfuegos and all-star pitcher seems indecipherable in Cuban baseball and this Tuesday afternoon he led the Elefantes on the road to victory, after barricading against the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila in their hometown of the 5 de Septiembre stadium with a scoreboard of 5×2.

Those from the Perla del Sur made a score in the first and second innings to get ahead on the scoreboard, but the Avilanians responded in the third with a couple of streaks, including a solo home run by Liosvany Pérez. However, beyond those annotations, they could not do more damage to Cienfuegos pitching.

Precisely, Hermes González worked seven innings, allowed six hits, two runs -one of them clean-; he struck out five and gave away four walk-ins. In his place, the mound of sighs was occupied by Abel Campos, who faced eight players and they could only tie an undisputed one, for which he scored his second saved game. In the case of González, he reached eight in the campaign.

For Cienfuegos, the left fielder and third batter on the day, Yoasnier Pérez, 3-1, with a double and an RBI, stood out on offense; as did Luis Vicente Mateo and Pavel Quesada, both with one RBI each. For the defeated, Dachel Duquesne went crestfallen to the showers with his third disaster.

Lions breathe and come out ahead in “El Clásico”

During the most anticipated game of the day, the Industriales de La Habana gave first in the long sub-series against the Avispas de Santiago de Cuba in which it meant their third victory in a row, after having an unfavorable streak days ago. To the hesitant pitching of Pavel Hernández and Andy Vargas, the opportune offensive of Yasiel Santoya, Yosvani Peñalver and company was added, to prevail over the indomitable.

The Lions went out to the grass of the Latin American stadium with the need to continue accumulating victories and they confirmed it in the third chapter, when the people of the capital got on top of the scoreboard with a cluster of four runs, added to another three at the end of the fourth.

Danny Betancourt couldn’t take the pressure and came out with three and two-thirds innings of action and continues without doing himself justice against Industriales. Although, it should be noted that of the seven runs that he allowed, only three were clean, since the defense of the Orientals failed at key moments of the match.

For Industriales, Yasiel Santoya confirmed himself as the player who, at the moment, makes the difference for the Blues. The starter went 1-3, with a home run and three RBIs, a hit that ultimately decided the match.

Another who shone wood in hand was Yosvani Peñalver, the “Indomitable” starred in an afternoon of 4-3, with a double included and two teammates chartered for home plate.

Without his usual dominance this season, reliever Andy Vargas was able to pass the test and ultimately saved his game number six in the championship, after working three and two thirds, allowing two runs, all earned, the same number of strikeouts and a similar mark of walks. . While Pavel achieved the decision in a match, finally, with his third smile in the Series.

Sancti Spíritus was left alone in first place

In their first visit to the Augusto Cesar Sandino stadium, the Gallos de Sancti Spíritus defeated the Leopardos de Villa Clara 12×4. The victory went to the account of right-hander José Edurado Santos, who reached six successes this season. Meanwhile, Javier Mirabal scored the loss in the match and Yunieski Duardo saved his fifth game of the season.

Santos worked for five and two-thirds innings, in which he allowed four runs, three of them earned. Likewise, they connected six indisputable hits, struck out three batters and gave away a similar number of walks. Mirabal withdrew 18 Gallos in his performance, but could not prevent five from stepping on the register.

Frederich Cepeda was in a perfect afternoon, connecting four hits in the same number of legal innings. In addition, Cepeda drove in two teammates and hit a bi-angular, to reach the figure of 420 in her time in Cuban baseball. For the home side, Juan Carlos López led the offense, getting a couple of hits five times at bat, including a double and two RBIs.

Camagüey defeated Mayabeque and the Hurricanes gave up first place

The Camagüey Bulls took revenge for the sweep suffered over the weekend against Industriales and defeated the Mayabeque Hurricanes 16×4 in their visit to the Nelson Fernández stadium in San José de las Lajas.

The right-hander from Camagüey, José Ramón Rodríguez, involved in an excellent campaign, achieved his sixth success of the contest. Rodríguez accumulated five innings and two thirds of work, in which he allowed three earned runs, with seven hits. The defeat in the challenge went to the records of Yulian Quintana, his first of the contest. Lisander Hernandez earned his third save of the tournament.

Yordanis Samón led the batters from Camagüey, achieving the mark of four hits in six visits to the batter’s box, including a bi-angular, a home run and three RBIs. The leading man, Yanmichel Flores, had an excellent day, achieving five hits, including two triples, three runs scored and two RBIs. In turn, for those at home, Dennis Laza disappeared the ball from the park

In other results: Pinar del Río thrashed Granma 12×2. Holguín beat Artemisa 10×2. The Isle of Youth surpassed Guantánamo 9×2 and Las Tunas beat Matanzas 8×3.