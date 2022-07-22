Homero Figueroa: “If you have already paid your July bill with an increase, you will be credited with that excess price on the next bill”

Santo Domingo, DR.

As announced by the Superintendence of Electricity (SIE) through Resolution SIE-068-2022-TF, the spokesman for the Presidency Homero Figueroa, reaffirmed that electricity distribution companies must rebill users of the public electricity service the invoice issued in the month of July.

Through an audiovisual, Figueroa explained that One of the agreed measures was to establish the bills for the April-June 2022 quarter as applicable rates.

“The distribution companies Edesur, EdeEste and EdeNorte must rebill the users of the public electricity distribution service for the invoices issued in the month of July 2022, which means that if you have already paid your July bill with an increase, you will be credited with that excess of price on the next invoice, If you haven’t paid it yet, the amount corresponding to the increase will be deducted from your next bill.“, said.

With this resolution, the SIE annulled the increase in rates for the quarter July-September 2022applying what was paid in the April-June 2022 quarter.

This measurement is produced after the constants citizen complaints about the increase of up to 100% of the electricity bill and that a strike was called.

Given this, President Luis Abinader announced the suspension of the increase in the next quarterly adjustments of the telectricity tariff to users regulated by Edesur, EdeEste and EdeNorte.