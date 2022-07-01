Homero Zamorano, the driver of chola culture and ‘galán’ in social networks

On June 27, Homer Zamorano, a 45-year-old American, got behind the wheel of a trailer, whose box had 64 migrants inside. The man, with Latin roots and the Chola culture running through his veins, parked the vehicle on a rural road in Saint Anthony, under a temperature of 40 degrees in the shade. Fifty-three people died and another 11 are fighting for their lives in local hospitals.

In their social networks, Zamorano he looks like a hunk. Wearing a hat and making a cholo symbol with his hands, his profile photos attract the comments of several women who show him off: “You look great”, “Baby, answer me to chat” and “You are so handsome and incredibly hot”.

Today the homie is in danger of reaching Texas death row along with his alleged financial operator, christian martinez28, both accused of crimes related to migrant smuggling.

The prosecution and Internal Security Department They warned that if found guilty, they will face life imprisonment or the death penalty, consisting of lethal injection.

In tragedies similar to that of Saint Anthonyall the smugglers who have committed crimes of abandoning undocumented immigrants in the open and some of them have died, are now serving life sentences and there is a pending case, which may have a similar fate.

History seems to be repeating itself in 2003, 2017 and twice in 2022 with trucks full of migrants who are found under the inclement Texas heat, during the “lifting” to be transferred to safe houses or to the final points of internment.

In the best of luck, the undocumented are rescued and hospitalized for dehydration or heat strokeand even manage to escape. in the worst situation, they suffocated to death without being able to do anything. The drivers face an exhaustive investigation and an exemplary punishment by the federal authorities, mainly the Department of Internal Security and the Immigration and Customs Control Service.

Generally, an accusation is made for each of the dozens of migrants who are transported at the same time and in overcrowded conditions inside the trailers.

The authorities always identify the undocumented as victims and witnesses, and the drivers as victimizers, in addition to using the sentences as a way to dissuade other human traffickers from doing the same.

Drivers, for their part, generally agree to cooperate by giving their version of events, in which they say they were not aware that they were transporting migrants in their trailer boxes. In the three previous cases, it has been determined that drivers receive specific payments of between $800 and $5,500 for transporting people.

Currently, Homer Zamorano He faces a charge for transporting illegal migrants resulting in death, with the possibility of being sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty.

The accusation is so serious that the authorities requested preventive detention for involving minor victims, for running the risk of fleeing and because the accused represents a threat to society.