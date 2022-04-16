Homers by Lindor, Marte and Canó give the Mets victory

Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor hit two homers and Dominicans Starling Marte and Robinson Canó also sent the ball out of the park to lead the attack of the New York Mets, who this Friday defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3.

Lindor hit the ball out of the park in the fifth inning with a man on the bases against Arizona starter Zach Davies (0-1) and hit the ball over the stands again in the eighth against reliever Caleb Smith, to record his first two home runs of the season for the Mets.

Cano hit the ball over the left-field wall in the fourth off Davies for his first home run since returning to the game after serving a suspension that forced him to miss last season for violating baseball rules. use of prohibited substances in the Major Leagues.

Marte, for his part, hit a three-run shot in the eighth inning to add three runs scored by the Mets, who with this victory remain in front in the Eastern Division of the National League, with a 6-2 mark. so far this season.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-0) went six innings in one run and struck out six batters for his second win of the season.

Daulton Varsho homered for Arizona in the game.

For the Mets, Lindor went 2-for-3, with two runs scored and two RBIs; Marte had three hits in five at-bats, with three runs scored and the same number of RBIs, and Canó went 1-for-4, with one run scored and one RBI.