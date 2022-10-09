Homes and villas of Stars in Florida: Madonna, JLO, Tom Cruise, here’s where to find them

If many stars of the big screen, music or sport would not change their lives in California for anything in the world, others prefer to have their houses and villas of stars in Florida. Here is a small overview.

Homes and villas of stars on the islands of Florida

Beaches as far as the eye can see, turquoise water, a perfect climate all year round, big cities, smaller ones, but also islands… In short, the sunshine state is the perfect place to live. For stars, Florida’s apartment islands along South Beach Bay are a real paradise.

Star Island is the most populated celebrity homes and villas in Florida. It is therefore aptly named. In effect, Matt Damon, P. Diddy, Mariah Carey, Rosie O’Donnell or Shaquille O’Neal own huge villas on this one.

The famous Oprah Winfrey preferred to invest on Fisher Island, in order to be quieter. Just like Boris Becker, the tennis player.

Indian Creek was chosen by Julio Iglesias and North Bay Road by Ricky Martin.

For its part, our Celine Dion she preferred to invest a little higher, on Jupiter Island for her family home.

Homes and villas of stars in Florida

It is obviously in Miami that many stars have made their home. The famous city of casualness, lust and party never ceases to attract. Our JLO will not say otherwise. Indeed, after living in his home on North Bay Road, Jennifer Lopez hassold his precious to settle down with his ex Marc Anthony. Following their breakup, the singer decided to stay in Miami, her home.

David Caruso (the Miami experts), Iggy Pop, Elisabeth Taylor and Enrique Iglesias have also taken up residence in the south of the sunshine state.

The stars in Florida for the holidays

While they don’t live year-round in Florida, many stars have vacation homes there where they spend a lot of time. Yes, after a tour in New York in the cold of November, nothing like finding the sun and the heat of Florida only three hours away. This is particularly the case of Madonna, Sylvester Stallone, ShakiraUsher, Tom Cruz, Lenny Kravitz, Carmen Electra and even Nicolas Cage.

It is also possible to board a boat or a train to see more closely the houses and villas of stars in Florida, try your luck!

You should also know that the majority of Floridians are not stars but are nevertheless very interesting to discover and know.