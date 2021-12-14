Homes in Milan could become even more expensive next year

House prices in Milan are expected to grow again by 4.2% in 2022. The conditional is a must but the forecast was made known by Immobiliare.it which conducted an analysis on the 11 main Italian cities to predict the trend of the price per square meter in the new year. The data, in detail, was processed by the company’s business unit (Immobiliare Insights, a company specialized in market analysis and studies) which, according to what was disclosed by the platform, would have “developed a predictive algorithm with a low margin of error that allows have price projections for the next 12 months “.

“As we immediately predicted at the outbreak of the pandemic, the brick proved resilient, the costs held up and the new centrality of the house gave a great boost to the market – says Carlo Giordano, CEO of Immobiliare.it – ​​the projections confirm this. a trend that will continue throughout 2022, except for unforeseeable events that may impact the economy and the consequences of which it is not possible to know in advance “.

Returning to the details of the study, Milan could be even more expensive and should touch the average price of 5,107 euros per square meter. Not only that, Insights has also created a focus on the districts of Milan. The NoLo area, which has undergone intense gentrification in recent years, should be one of those at the center of a major revaluation of prices in 2022: the areas of Turro, Cimiano and Pasteur that are part of it could in fact experience an increase of the price per square meter equal to 8.4%, 7.7% and 7.6% respectively. The southern area of ​​Milan is also doing very well, with Corvetto expected to gain 8.9 percentage points and Abbiategrasso-Chiesa Rossa which could increase the value of prices by 7.6%. Viale Certosa is also interesting for possible investments, which could settle at + 7.9%. Most of the districts of the Lombard capital, however, should grow in 2022. The only ones that should stagnate, however, could be the very central area of ​​Palestro, which will close the year at -2.9% and the Maggiolina district, which should lose 2.4 percentage points.