Homes in Milan, real estate prices neighborhood by neighborhood (with the NoLo surprise) – Corriere.it

Meanwhile, the top: sales and prices still growing between Brera (from 9,400 to 11,500 euros per square meter), Old Town (from 6,500-7,550 euros per square meter for used items, up to 9,050 euros for new and renovated houses) and Magenta (from 8,050 up to 9,600 euros). The analysis: «They are still confirmed among the most dynamic neighborhoods». Prices in the areas are stable Palestro – Duse and the fashion district. Let’s see them. Porta Venezia it is on sale at 7,300 – 8,250 euros per square meter for used vehicles and 8,800-10,300 euros per square meter for new / refurbished ones. Montenapoleone and surroundings always sail on very high figures (10,800–13,700 euros per square meter) and it is not always good for either the seller or the buyer: “Due to the high prices requested, this area continues to be marked by a greater distance between owners’ expectations and the sentiment of potential buyers ”, say the analysts of the Centro Studi Gabetti. Translated: long sales times, not very lively market.

The real estate trend In the surveys of the Gabetti Studies Office – through the agencies Gabetti, Professionecasa and Grimaldi -, Milan continues to show positive signs for the residential market. The premise is in the latest bulletin of the Revenue Agency (first half of 2021): transactions were 13,275, with a growth of 31% compared to 2020. Hence the Gabetti analysis: “The price variation was + 2.7% compared to the second half of 2020 “. Average sales time: three months. Discounts at the end of the deal: 9%.





What the buyer is looking for: center and semi-center Let’s start with those who have “medium-high economic resources”: the interest is always for the central and semi-central areas. In order: Porta Romana, Navigli, Bocconi, Indipendenza, Sempione, Fiera and Pagano. Let’s go into detail and look at the price list. Independence: prices around 5,300 euros per square meter for used vehicles in good condition (6,000 euros for the elegant and 6,500 euros for the excellent condition). Lodi – Porta Romana: from 4,100 to 4,500 euros. Zone XXII Marzo – Cadore: 4,000 euros per square meter for second-hand vehicles in good condition and 5,000 euros for high-quality solutions. The Ticino, says the Gabetti report, “it recorded increasing values ​​for the stately home in excellent condition: 6,200 euros per square meter of maximum peak (4,800-5,500 euros for the lowest level). Area Bocconi: 3.850-4.650 euros per square meter. San Gottardo – Tabacchi and Navigli: the average second hand is at 3,800-4,200 euros per square meter, while the elegant one is at 4,500-5,500 euros per square meter if the used one is in good condition and 5,500 euros per square meter if it is in excellent condition. Solari – Tortona: the second hand in good condition goes away at 4,600 euros per square meter (but there is also something for 4,000). They pay “Confirms its appeal for the target with good availability”: the prices are in the range of 6,000-7,500 euros per square meter. Fiera – Amendola – De Angeli: 5,100-6,450 euros. Citylife it far exceeds this threshold “in the case of new buildings, equipped with excellent energy standards and, in general, for high quality solutions”. Lower prices, but still growing, in Portello – Fiera area: 3,900-4,600 euros.

From Simplon to the Island in Baires In Zone Simplon – Arch of Peace, where Gabetti detects “slightly rising prices”, we are between 5,500 euros (average properties) – and 7,350 euros per square meter (excellent condition). Values ​​in the area are stable Lausanne – Cenisio – Procaccini: 4,000-5 thousand euros. Beyond the Monumental, here the Island: from 4,800 euros per square meter up to 6,300. Area Garibaldi it is sold in the window 6,000–7,500 euros. «Values ​​are increasing in the area Buenos Aires-Venice»:” Between 5,000 and 5,500 euros per square meter for the good condition of medium and elegant typology, while the excellent condition has prices between 5,500 and 6,500 euros per square meter “. Towards East, Buenos Aires – Loreto: between 4,250 and 5,250 euros.

The peripheral areas “Here we encounter rather different situations in terms of demand, market dynamism and prices”, says the Gabetti report. We start from the North-West, Certosa – Villapizzone: the values ​​fluctuate between 1,400 and 2,100 euros per square meter. North, Dergano: 1,700-2500 euros. Stable prices for the areas Zadar – Istria (2,100-2,500 euros) e Farini (2,800-3,750 euros). Niguarda and Affori they reach peaks of 2,700 euros. Viale Monza – Precotto – Gorla: prices between 1,900 and 2,450 euros approximately per square meter. The area grows Turro: between 2,300 and 3,000 euros per square meter for used vehicles in good condition. «Prices in continuous increase for NoLo: 2,700–3,370 euros« for solutions in good condition ». In Zone Lambro – Cimiano Park the prices are in the range of 3,000-3,200 euros per square meter. Lambrate reaches 4,000 euros per square meter. City Studies it is on the market at an average of 3,500 euros per square meter (but it reaches almost 5,000 for the most prestigious apartments). Corsica area: 3,450–4,100 euros.

The South and West strip The area grows slightly Barona – Famagusta: an average of 2,400 euros per square meter for the average second-hand vehicle in good condition. Lodi – Corvetto: between 1,500 euros and 2,100 euros per square meter. In Ripamonti area it can be bought for 2,300-3,200 euros. In the western suburbs, the values ​​of Black bands: 2,700-3,950 euros per square meter. To the Lorenteggio we are around 2,000 euros per square meter for the economy in good condition and about 2,700 euros per square meter for medium solutions. In Zone San Siro there are values ​​between 3,250 and 4,500 euros. But we’re not talking about the players’ villas, those are on another planet.