Homes, the EU is preparing a tight fit on energy certification to make them more efficient

From 2030 onwards, before being able to sell a property, the owner could be called to energy requalification interventions, proportionate to the home state of departure and the energy efficiency class it can achieve.

It is one of the proposals being studied by the European Commission which, on 14 December next, will present a new package of measures to reduce emissions.

“We do not comment on the leaked documents. We are preparing a revision of the directive on the energy performance of buildings which we intend to present soon ». This is the response of a spokesman for the European Commission, interviewed by the Sole 24 Ore.

The Brussels plan

The package will also include measures on methane, on the ‘decarbonisation’ of the gas sector and to promote technologies and practices to increase the absorption of CO2 by agricultural soils and industry.

The package could undergo even substantial changes before adoption by the college of commissioners.

On buildings, according to what was confirmed by sources in Brussels after the previews of Il Messaggero, the Commission wants to update the EU directive of 2018 with more ambitious objectives for new houses, which from 2030 should be zero emissions.

For old buildings, the scope of the mandatory renewal of the energy class must be proportionate and feasible with respect to the starting class of the building.

The new certification could therefore become more stringent and would be mandatory for buildings to be built, to be renovated, in the event of sale or rental renewal. Member States would be required to ensure that from 2027 public buildings belong to class F and from 2030 they will have to move up another step to class E. Residential buildings, houses and apartments, will have to be at least in class F from January 2030 and rise to E class from 2033