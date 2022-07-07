Homeschooling, veganism, synesthesia… 15 useless facts about Billie Eillish

What is Billie Eilish’s full name? How long has she been vegan? Which celebrity did she idolize as a teenager? To find out, see our slideshow.

DSince the release of “Ocean Eyes”, her first single in 2016, Billie Eilish has had a string of successes. At just 20 years old, the American already collects the Grammys (she has seven!) and won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the hit No Time To Die, the theme of the last James Bond with Daniel Craig (she is also the youngest artist ever chosen to have interpreted the song of an agent 007 film). To top it off, the star was the first musician born in the 21st century to top the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the youngest singer to top this ranking in ten years… In short, a flawless journey. – forgive us for the pun – which should not stop there.

You love it, and you would like to know even more about this phenomenon? Here are 20 totally useless (or almost) things to know about your favorite female artist in order to shine in society (yes, just that!).

Read also ⋙ Committed, Billie Eilish will organize conferences on the climate during her tour

⋙ Billie Eilish bravely shares how her porn addiction damaged her mental health and sexuality

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

🚨 WAIT ! You liked this article, and you want to support us?

💡Log in for free to your NEON space. It allows you to be alerted of our next articles on the same subject (you can click on “follow this subject” at the top of this page), to subscribe to our newsletters (a weekly best-of and our sex NL) and save your articles for later. In accordance with the GDPR, we don’t sell your data, and we won’t spam you, we promise. It may be a detail for you, but for us it means a lot (and it keeps us free, by the way).

⋙ I CONNECT