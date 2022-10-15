“Homicidal situation”: Photographer attacked by friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne in Argentina speaks

Oct 14 2022 – 9:00 p.m.



A few weeks ago, the actresses Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne visited Argentina, starring in a troublesome incident with his friends.

It turns out that the latter were caught violently beating the Argentine photographer and paparazzi, Pedro Alberto Orquera because he was recording the visit of celebrities to an exclusive restaurant in Buenos Aires.

According to the police report, Orquera was left with a “open fracture in the left elbow” and a “bleeding wound to the scalp”.

“It’s a homicidal situation”

More than a week after his surgery, Pedro spoke with the Chilean media Las Últimas Noticias (LUN), acknowledging that his health is still “delicate”.

“The doctors decided to discharge me so as not to have so much stress in the hospital unit, because it makes me better to be at home. The specialists performed a fairly complex surgery to try to rebuild everything that disintegrated from the bone and joints, but it turned out successful,” he added.

Country DNA

Part of his rehabilitation involves being with his arm without lifting weight, for which he said that “I will not be able to touch a camera for at least a year. I do not know how I am going to do it this time that I will be unemployed, without income, to support my family”.

Regarding the beating, he assured that today “it surprises” him.

“They took me by surprise, in a treacherous way. It was ultra violent. It’s a homicidal situation,” he added.

It should be noted that the friends of the actresses faced the Argentine justice, being sentenced to pay a fine of almost $25 million Chilean pesos to the photographer.

all about celebrities