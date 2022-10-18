Homologation of Medicine titles, via royal decree

Isabel Rodríguez, Minister spokesperson for the Government.

The Council of Ministers has given its approval to a new royal decree aimed at attracting foreign talent. According to the minister spokesperson for the Executive, Elizabeth Rodriguezthrough this strategy it is intended to speed up the homologation and validation of university degreeswhich will imply, among other measures, “simplify procedures and incorporate digital technologies in file management”.

There are currently two procedures that make up the bulk of applications from foreign graduates that arrive in Spain each year: homologation and the declaration of equivalence of foreign degrees. As reported by the Government, the new royal decree will make both routes “characterized by their efficiency and agility”. The goal is that resolution time “does not exceed six months”.

“We want to be attractive for that talent that is in other parts of the world”, declared Rodríguez, who, during the press conference after the Council of Ministers, assured that the new royal decree prepared by the Government “responds” to the demands of groups such as those of the doctors, psychologists and dentists.

This same Friday, dozens of health professionals from abroad gathered in front of the Ministry of Universities to demand from the department of Joan Subirats measures to speed up their access to the National Health System (SNS). A claim endorsed by the leaders of the Association of Non-Community Medical Specialists (Asomex), who demand plans to facilitate the homologation of titles with the administrative peculiarities of areas such as Latin America.

“The current law obliges the Ministry of Health to resolve the qualifications of non-EU specialists within a maximum period of six months, but the process may end up dragging on for years,” he warned in statements to Medical Writing the president of this organization, Pablo Mejia. According to some estimates, only in our country there between 5,000 and 7,000 doctors awaiting response from Universities.

New Analysis Commission to homologate titles

A bureaucratic obstacle that the Government intends to unravel with a royal decree that sets new conditions to speed up the homologation and validation of titles. As it has progressed this Tuesday ABC, the plan includes, among other measures, the creation of a Commission for the Technical Analysis of Homologations and Declarations of Equivalence that will be attached to the general secretariat of the Ministry of Universities. This body will have the task of promoting the procedures for homologation of university degrees.

This Commission will make the motion for a resolution within two months and may adopt measures of a general nature. The body will be made up of 13 people (three from the General Secretariat of Universities, two from ANECA, four Deans or Directors of University Schools, four chosen from among university professors and will be renewed every three years, appointed with the prior agreement of the Council of Universities).

Likewise, the standard includes in an annex the professions eligible for homologationamong which are doctors, speech therapists, podiatrists, veterinarians, architects, general health psychologists, industrial and aeronautical engineers.

60 officials to ‘unblock’ the homologation files

In parallel, the Subirats department has announced a “shock plan” to homologation of university degrees by moving “approximately 60 interim officials for nine months” to the Ministry of Universities to “unblock all the jam due to the huge number of requests“.

“Of course we are making a shock plan thanks to the fact that the Ministry of Finance has understood that it is a very important issue,” the Secretary General of Universities assured this Tuesday, Jose Manuel Pingarronduring his speech at the Commission for Science, Innovation and Universities in the Congress of Deputies.