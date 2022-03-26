Homophobic cry returns to the Azteca in a draw between Mexico and the US.

Jonathan Collazo

The homophobic scream for which he has fought so hard Mexican Football Federation (FMF), to eradicate, was heard again tonight in the stands of the Aztec stadiumafter the 0-0 draw between the Mexican National Team and the National Team of United States.

The more than 50 thousand fans they had behaved well During the game, however, as the minutes progressed and the equalizer approached, some sectors began to shout at each goalkeeper’s kick from the Stars and Stripes box.

Already about the final minutes of the game the screams were more evident and in almost all sections of the standsuntil in the end it was heard throughout the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, which today wore a good entrance to see El Tri.

Besides of homophobic screamat various moments of the game it was also possible to hear the “outside daddy“, even when the Argentine coach came off the bench to take his place on the bench.

It should be remembered that the FMF has been fined by FIFA for this cry, which has also been sought to eradicate from the stages of the MX League.

In past days louis yonPresident of the FMF and Mikel Arriola, President of Liga MX, announced that the fan who is caught yelling or any discriminatory actwould be expelled from the stadiums for five years.