Kate Winslet, for his recent participation in the film Ammonite, where she plays a homosexual paleontology researcher, in a recent interview with Sunday Times accuses Hollywood of discrimination to the detriment of alleged or declared homosexual actors.

The outburst of the Titanic star touches all of Hollywood.

The actress went on to state:

”Homosexual actors are discriminated against. I don’t know how many young actors I know, someone famous, someone else just starting out, who are scared that their sexuality will be revealed and may somehow hinder their careers, preventing them from getting heterosexual roles. A very famous actor just hired an American agent who told him ‘I understand that you are bisexual, but I will not advertise your sexuality’. I know at least four actors who hide their sexual orientation. And it’s painful. They don’t want to be discovered ”.

The interview ended with a final speech on the subject:

“Hollywood should leave behind the question ‘Can a gay actor play a heterosexual?’. It should be illegal, but it is a very common thought. This is not an attack on Hollywood, but I would like young actors to be talked about, I wish there was less judgment, less discrimination and homophobia for them in Hollywood ”.

Kate Winslet is no stranger to discrimination

About the film Ammonite, in the hall last September, already in an interview with the Guardian in February, the actress expressed a great insecurity towards her body.

“I have been asked many times for sex scenes in Admire, much more than in films where I played heterosexual love scenes. They even asked me to make comparisons between Leonardo Di Caprio and Jude Law. It was very embarrassing. “

As if to underline once again the great discrimination.

Furthermore, Kate Winslet’s past leads her to tell how the world of Hollywood was more interested in curiosities of a more intimate nature than the actor’s rehearsals were accusing her of leaving her disheartened in her role as an actress.

Kate Winslet wanted, with this accusation, to lead the way for her colleagues so that prominent figures such as Rupert Everett star de Tween Peaks Secrets and Elliot Page (Ellen Page) transgender actor of Umbrella Academy, recently in the spotlight for their sexual preferences, may not be sidelined by Hollywood and continue to play the role they prefer.

Raffaele Verrone