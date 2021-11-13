Homosexuality yesterday (but seen today)

It applies to everything, even with films: to judge how ‘intelligent’ they are, they should be reviewed. But decades later

My fake-wife (Just Go With It) is an American comedy of 2011. You can find Adam Sandler who is a cosmetic surgeon, Jennifer Aniston in the part of the indispensable collaborator-factotum and Nicole Kidman (already extensively remodeled) who plays a competitive ex-schoolmate of hers. At the exit, the critics considered it a “good film” (we read), but revised today it makes us understand how much, one hopes, the sensitivity towards homosexuality is changing, in this case male. And how many stereotypes (just a decade ago) were still cleared on the big screen. Thus, in the final patched-up we discover that Kidman’s superficial and plasticized marriage would be shattering due to the attraction that her husband (played by Dave Matthews) has towards the male universe. “Unforgettable”, ridiculous and useless is the scene in which the man finds himself courting a group of young and handsome sailors in uniform, with moves, hysterical little voices and attitudes that could be seen right in the cinepanettoni without art or part (or the one in which the man “is able” to hold a coconut with a mysterious force that comes from his … butt). But that was another era, in fact.