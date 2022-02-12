Honda ADV 350 is the new off-road scooter

Honda ADV 350 is a scooter that the Japanese giant has recently presented on the Italian market as a model capable of combining the adventurous style of X-ADV and the practicality of use of the most popular two-wheeled vehicles. citizens. An off-road scooter, we could define it, not only in its look, since it is in fact perfect for everyday use, both in the city and outside thanks to a 330 cc engine with a maximum power of almost 30 HP, to a department very nice suspension and a compartment under the saddle large enough to accommodate two full-face helmets. Anyway, let’s find out more.

Honda AD V350 design and technology

As anticipated, this new Honda scooter boasts several peculiarities that accentuate its off-road character, such as the angularity of the lines and the solutions dedicated to the suspension department. The riding position is natural, comfort is supported by the upside-down 37 mm diameter fork and rear shock absorbers designed to ensure stability and excellent absorption of roughness. The front is 15 inches, the rear is 14 inches, and the diameter of the wheels are fitted with tires of 120 and 140 respectively, both with a shoulder of 70. To complete the whole, the front single disc braking system of 256 mm and 240 mm rear.

Speaking instead of comfort and specific solutions designed to improve comfort in case of daily commutes or trips out of town, it is worth mentioning the presence on Honda ADV 350 of thelarge compartment under the saddle 50L Smart Top Box as standard, which houses two full-face helmets, the glove compartment which also features a USB C charging socket to recharge your smartphone or other similar devices. On the dashboard stands out the LCD display infotelematics, which integrates Honda Smartphone Voice Control System connectivity. If desired, this new Honda off-road scooter (here for Honda’s car list) is fitted as optional accessories also heated grips, a U-shaped mechanical anti-theft device, an outdoor cover and an internal top case bag, for travel or everyday commuting.

For the rest, it is worth mentioning the presence of the ESS emergency braking signaling system, the Smart-Key which allows you to activate the ignition switch, open and close the compartment under the saddle and automatically lock the scooter when you move away, without removing the electronic key from your pocket, or even the traction control HSTC at two levels which, by calculating the slip ratio and the torque delivered by the engine, makes it possible to recover adhesion to the rear in the event of an emergency.

Honda ADV 350 on the road: engines, consumption and colors

Design and technology aside, the Honda ADV 350 scooter also stands out for its handling on the road. At the base is the tubular steel frame on which a motor SOHC single-shaft 330 cc four-valve which, thanks to a peak power of 29.2 hp (21.5 kW) delivered at 7,500 rpm, with maximum torque of 31.5 Nm at 5,250 rpm, also makes it suitable for travel outside the city limits. This engine is Euro 5 approved the consumption, according to Honda, they are around 29.4 km / l in the WMTC average cycle. This means that with a full tank (11.7 L capacity) the Honda ADV 350 can cover over 340 kilometers.

The scooter is available in the following colors (Spangle Silver Metallic, Mat Carbonium Gray Metallic and Mat Carnelian Red Metallic), colors that do justice to its medium lines with an off-road look that looks to the X-ADV and the CRF series while retaining a peculiar character that , we are sure, it will win over many (to find out more about the 2022 incentives for the purchase of scooters and motorcycles).