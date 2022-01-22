Honda CEO criticizes Toyota: “hydrogen is not the right way”

Toyota for a long time he criticized the electric cars, but at the end of 2021 he surprised by announcing a total switch to electric, with even 16 ready-made prototypes to show off. In the meantime, he continues to explore hydrogen solutions, with the fuel cell Mirai, and with motorsport, where he has staged an internal combustion engine adapted for directly “burning” hydrogen in the cylinders.

Akio Toyoda’s company seemed to have an ally from this point of view in Honda, but now the Japanese competitor seems to join the ranks of companies that criticize the choice of hydrogen as a future solution. We find out from the statements of the CEO Toshihiro Mibe, during an interview with Automotive News: “We have conducted research on every possibility among those available. When it comes to hydrogen engines, we see some pretty tough technological challenges.So, about 10 years ago, we decided this wasn’t going to go mainstream“.

Honda’s number one seems to refer in particular to the solution of hydrogen as a fuel for adapted engines, while as regards the fuell cell (hydrogen that produces electricity to power electric motors) his own company continues to develop. Mibe has already promised that by 2040 Honda will only sell electric cars or fuel cells. This commitment is also due to the push of the Japanese government, which has bet heavily on hydrogen.

But even for hydrogen used as an energy generator, Mibe does not seem too convinced, considering private electric mobility to be more feasible: “If we look at what will become mainstream, it will likely be electric vehicles and fuel cells for larger mobility for small mobility. This is the conclusion so far“.