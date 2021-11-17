Honda GL1800 Gold Wing MY2022: new colors – News

The luxurious and technological Honda GL1800 Gold Wing had been renewed and evolved with the MY 2021: with the occasion of the new Euro 5 homologation, action was taken on several fronts, further improving the equipment and comfort, while for the MY 2022 they are exclusively introduced new colors leaving unchanged the cyclist, the engine and the equipment.

Gold Wind will therefore continue to be present on the Italian market in two versions, “standard” and Tour: the GL1800 Gold Wing Tour with traditional 6-speed manual gearbox (and electric reverse) will continue to be available in the colorway Gunmetal Black Metallic coupled with the engine with a ‘total black’ look.

The version DCT / Gold Wing Tour Airbag – which represents the top of the range of the Honda flagship – for the 2022 will be available in new Glint Wave Blue Metallic el Pearl Glare White, in addition to coloring Gunmetal Black Metallic. There GL1800 Gold Wing “standard”, available only in the version with DCT gearbox dual clutch, will instead go on sale for 2022 in new one Mat Jeans Blue Metallic.

GL1800 Gold Wing DCT

(no top box, 7-speed DCT gearbox + Walking Mode):

Mat Jeans Blue Metallic – new color 2022

GL1800 Gold Wing “Tour” (MT)

(top box, 6-speed manual gearbox + electric reverse + HSTC):

Gunmetal Black Metallic – with black rims, frame and exhausts

GL1800 Gold Wing “Tour” DCT / Airbag

(top box, Airbag and 7-speed DCT gearbox + Walking Mode + HSTC):

Gunmetal Black Metallic – with black rims, frame and exhausts)

Glint Wave Blue Metallic – new color 2022

Pearl Glare White – new color 2022