Honda has put its autonomous prototype to the test for the world of work

The latest generation of this medium has been tested for one month inside a construction site in New Mexico where Black & Veatch was building a photovoltaic field. A real use test that allowed to demonstrate the validity of this project. During this experimentation period, Honda made available a series of AWVs that were used for different activities including the transport of building materials , water and more.

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Honda had shown the first concept of what was called as “ Autonomous Work Vehicles “Basically, it was a particular fully automated work vehicle. Now, the Japanese carmaker has unveiled the latest evolution of this special vehicle which has been put through its paces to evaluate its behavior.

Honda has made a high definition map of the site that allowed Black & Veatch staff to set departure and arrival points through a cloud-based app, accessible through tablets and PCs. All the vehicles tested have always successfully completed the assigned tasks, arriving precisely at the predetermined points.

The latest prototype of the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) it’s electric and rests on the platform of the Honda Pioneer UTV model. According to the Japanese carmaker, it can carry a load of 399 kg and tow a trailer with a total weight of 750 kg. L’autonomy reaches up to 45 km and charging takes about 6 hours. For autonomous driving capabilities, this particular vehicle uses a combination of radar, LiDAR, GPS, and stereoscopic cameras. In any case, it can also be controlled manually through a specific controller.

The test was particularly tough as the vehicle ran for several hours every day at particularly high temperatures. This allowed for validate the reliability of the powertrain. For the moment, Honda has not announced a production plan of this vehicle. In any case, the manufacturer will continue to work to make it evolve. For this, it is looking for partners for new field trials.

In an era in which when we talk about autonomous vehicles we think almost exclusively of robotaxis, Honda recalled that these vehicles can also be used in other areas, such as in the workplace to help people in their activities, especially in particularly sectors. “hard” like that of construction.