Honda Hornet 2023. American Hypothesis – News

Bringing the name back to light Hornet. Honda thus presented the concept that was disclosed at the opening of EICMA.

A return awaited by many fans of the naked that it was best sold also in Italy between the 1990s and 2000s. With a mid-range model from ultramodern design, powered by an internal combustion engine that you love to ride high revs.

A few indications that were enough to stimulate passion and imagination: from a small and screaming four-cylinder, to one of larger cubic capacity, even with an unprecedented three-cylinder engine.

Already in 2017, when rumors of a reissue of the Hornet 600 came around, more and less credible renders flocked. Taken by many were those of the Japanese of Young Machine which you find below.

This time, among the interpretations that are circulating on the web, there is that of the American Mich Superbike: his are the renderings that you find in the photo gallery at the opening of the news.

Inspired by the 3D images of the Honda official video a new Hornet has been designed which in some way refers to one of the last models produced.

A streetfighter modern and angular lines, with wings aerodynamics around the radiator and in the tank area and with the exhaust silencer positioned in the queue.

The engine imagined is a new twin-shaft inline twin of 750 cc, different from the current NC750 and also from the 1100 of the Africa Twin.

But, as we said, it is about pure interpretations based on very little information.

Of these hypotheses we will probably see many … how many, will depend on when Honda will let it be known something more specific. As he promised in the first launch of the Hornet concept.