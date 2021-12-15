Honda Hornet, the return: what we know about the future naked of the Golden Wing

After the success of the last two generations of Africa Twin, Honda seems willing to dust off another historical name: at Eicma the Tokyo house has revealed that it has a new Hornet in the pipeline, a sporty nude that could make its debut ten years after leaving the scene. of its progenitor. And that it could share the technical basis with another “revival” of the Golden Wing

Manuele Cecconi

Hornet. A name that has indelibly marked an entire motorcycle season, the one between the end of the nineties and the first ten years of the new millennium. A name that has brought Honda a lot, a lot of luck, and that the Japanese brand has finally decided to brush up to return to roar as it once did in the mid-engined nude segment: during the last Milan Motor Show, staged at at the end of November at the Milanese exhibition center, the Ala Dorata house announced its desire to revive the very popular naked, also unveiling the graphic concept of the future Hornet. But what do we know about the “Hornet” of tomorrow, a model that according to what has been declared will be revealed to the public as early as 2022?

ASSO PIGLIATTUTTO – When we talk about Hornet we are talking about a myth. A best seller that, together with the first Ducati Monster and MV Agusta Brutale, contributed decisively to the explosion of the nude, an authentic phenomenon of costume that has made many motorcyclists who until then were not very interested in the world of two wheels become motorcyclists.

Introduced in 1998, after a 250 cc version designed mainly for the Japanese market, the CB600F presented itself as a “democratic” motorcycle, capable of offering excellent performance but with an eye also for costs (purchase and management) and for ease of driving. And in fact, of Hornet Honda he sold galore, thanks to the fact that it was a transversal model that winked at several categories of users: the expert had the opportunity to tease the sportiest itches of the four-cylinder in-line taken in loan from Cbr 600; the neophyte, perhaps a former scooter driver, could benefit from a sincere chassis and trust almost 100 hp which, if not provoked, knew how to be docile like all thoroughbreds bred in Tokyo.

JAPAN-ITALIAN – In short, an ace catch-all that was able to dictate new paradigms for medium-sized motorcycles while at the same time pushing Honda to continue along the marked path. In 2002 it was the turn of the 900, a sort of spin-off that with its original engine Fireblade and a true streetfighter look anticipated the second series of the 600 by a year, even sharper and more sporty than the bike it replaced. Another lap, another race: success is repeated. The generational turning point came in 2007, together with a bike that, while faithful to its ancestors in the technical layout, inaugurated a new stylistic course – also taken up by the first CB1000R – with the farewell to the round headlight. Five years later, in 2013, Honda also retired the third series of CB600F, and with it the name Hornet. A name inextricably linked to Italy, and not only for the great appreciation that our country has shown towards this naked: much of the history of the Calabrone, in fact, was written between via della Cecchignola in Rome (where the ‘European R&D of the Golden Wing) and Atessa, an Abruzzo plant which since 2001 has seen the birth of the 600 cc Hornet.

the next generation – We come to us, that is, to the present. Indeed to the future, probably quite near, which will see the rebirth of one of the most popular naked of the last thirty years: a more welcome return, on the Honda than other illustrious re-editions in which the Japanese house has launched in recent years. The reference, of course, is first of all to Africa Twin, which has returned to the fore under the name of Crf-L, but also to the increasingly probable new Transalp, an “all-terrain” that with the future Hornet could also share something more than nostalgia. In fact, it cannot be excluded that the technical basis may be the same, both for the chassis and for the mechanics: we are only in the field of speculations but the hypothesis would be consistent with the rumors circulated a few months ago, rumors according to which on the platform of the next Transalp a sports car and a naked bike would also be ready to see the light. Which, at this point, could be called the Hornet.

TWIN CYLINDER – If this were true – and so far no official confirmation has been received, at least in explicit form – the kinship with the Transalp would result in an almost epochal technical change, which would see the Hornet renounce two cylinders and therefore that status. of multi-faceted which in the past contributed to decree its fortune. In favor of this suspicion, two clues can also be found in the teaser shown to Eicma by Honda itself: the first is of an acoustic nature, since at the end of the video an engine can be heard roaring that “sounds” just like a two-cylinder engine; the second is hidden in the video sequence which, after a quick side view of the linkage, shows the animation of what with little margin of doubt seem to be two pistons seen from above. A parallel twin, then? It is on this configuration that we feel like betting, as well as on a displacement that with great probability will be higher than that of the old Hornets. Including, let’s say, between 700 and 800 cc, a volume that would position it a step above the “averages” proper.

MORE AGGRESSIVE – In terms of aesthetics, the video released by Honda is significantly more “explicit” than the many teasers we are used to, and even if the images are limited to showing a sort of mock-up, it is possible to get a fairly precise idea of ​​what roughly will be the definitive forms of the final model. Compared to the progenitors, first of all, there is a clear step forward in terms of aggression: the Hornet seems willing to become more cutting and threatening, thanks to a markedly sporty look that stylistically brings it closer to the supernaked world. The pointed front, very leaning forward, is paired with a pair of very pronounced side panels and with an upwardly fired rear axle, which with its small side air intakes is configured almost as a reference to the beautiful Cbr- RR of the mid-2000s. From a technical point of view, assuming some conclusions can be drawn, there is an upside-down front fork, a braking system with radial mount front calipers and a double-sided banana rear swingarm.

SACRILEGE? – Surely it is more than legitimate to expect some controversy, especially from the most passionate about the Hornet lineage: will the fundamentalists be able to digest the transformation of the Bumblebee from square to twin? The new born, in any case, would seem destined to complement, and not replace, the CB650R, naked with a vaguely retro flavor that with its four-in-line constitutes the average proposal in the Neo Sports Café range. The diehards of the multi-faceted, therefore, have no reason to bandage their heads ahead of time. Also because Honda could seize the ball to launch into an operation similar to the one started twenty years ago with the CB900F, expanding the range upwards: on the other hand, by 2025 the Tokyo company will be called to give an heir to today’s CB1000R, so what better opportunity to churn out a new four-cylinder maxi-Hornet? A name of such weight deserves to be fully exploited, and we are sure that in Tokyo they will know how to play their cards well.